Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny & Warm Wednesday, but more wet weather is ahead!

BOSTON (CBS) — I have always viewed March as a transition month. Coming out of the depths of winter and headed towards brighter/milder days. If you are looking for signs of spring, there are plenty coming down the pike…
In 9 days…Daylight Saving Time
In 16 days…The vernal equinox (start of astronomical spring)
In 19 days…our first 7pm sunsets
In 27 days…the home opener at Fenway P…oh wait, nevermind
In 46 days…the Boston Marathon
With 50s and 60s coming Sunday and Monday, you have got to start to wonder, can we stick a fork in winter? I’m not making that mistake again!
First, there is a slight...
Comments / 0