Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny & Warm Wednesday, but more wet weather is ahead!

High pressure off the east coast will continue to bring the Susquehanna valley a southerly flow of milder air. We'll drop to near 40 tonight and warm to the mid 60s to near 70 Wednesday. After a sunny start some clouds will move in Wednesday afternoon. Those clouds are in advance of a storm now over the southeast. This will bring us some rain for Thursday and the rain and clouds will keep out temperatures in the 50s. As we dry out on Friday we'll warm back up to near 70. Another front will arrive on Saturday with showers followed by a cooler breezy Sunday. It looks like we'll stay warmer than normal with more chances of rain later next week.

SUSQUEHANNA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO