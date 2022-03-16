ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny & Warm Wednesday, but more wet weather is ahead!

actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab those sunglasses and take advantage of the very comfortable conditions ahead for...

www.actionnewsnow.com

CBS 42

Rain Ends Wednesday…With Another Round of Wet Weather Friday

Rain sticks around tonight and we will still have scattered showers to start Wednesday morning. Downpours are likely in spots through the night. Flooding shouldn’t be a huge concern, but there will be steady rain for some. Wednesday’s rain should taper through the day. There will be an occasional shower through the afternoon. Temperatures start […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Boston

Warm Weekend Ahead Followed By Wet Weather And Potential Arctic Blast

BOSTON (CBS) — I have always viewed March as a transition month. Coming out of the depths of winter and headed towards brighter/milder days. If you are looking for signs of spring, there are plenty coming down the pike… In 9 days…Daylight Saving Time In 16 days…The vernal equinox (start of astronomical spring) In 19 days…our first 7pm sunsets In 27 days…the home opener at Fenway P…oh wait, nevermind In 46 days…the Boston Marathon With 50s and 60s coming Sunday and Monday, you have got to start to wonder, can we stick a fork in winter? I’m not making that mistake again! First, there is a slight...
BOSTON, MA
NBCMontana

Sunny weekend weather ahead

MISSOULA, Mont. — WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Gallatin and Madison Counties from 3PM until noon Saturday. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, with isolated amounts approaching 6 inches in northerly upslope favored regions. This snow will create slick roadways in Southwestern Montana as the snow will melt...
MISSOULA, MT
newsnet5

FORECAST: Still Warm Sunday But Windy & At Times Wet

CLEVELAND — WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 7am - 4pm Sunday for all of NE Ohio except Tuscarawas, Carroll & Coshocton counties (in effect from 10am - 7pm). Wind gusts from 40-50 mph are possible Sunday which could cause a few power outages and knock down some tree limbs.
CLEVELAND, OH
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Wet, windy and very warm

UPDATE: Lehigh Valley weather: Record high temperature set for March 7 in area. INITIAL POST: A windy, wet and very warm Monday is on tap, with the possibility of thunderstorms from the late afternoon well into the evening, the National Weather Service says. A couple of temperature records are in...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A Warm Weekend Comes To A Wet And Windy End

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What a gorgeous start to the weekend! Aware: Wind advisory tomorrow for areas north and west of PIT with gusts up to 50 mph. Up to about 1” of rain through the day Monday with a possible thunderstorm afternoon/evening. Alert: None. Holding off on an alert day for Monday since not a widespread flooding concern… though it will be a soggy day. Highs hit the 70s today, though no records, Pittsburgh’s record high stands at 78 degrees, and we’ll have a mild night and more warm air Sunday. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTV

Cloudy, wet weather continues Wednesday afternoon, evening

During the overnight hours, showers will become more scattered and some areas of patchy fog will develop. First Alert: Rain, chilly temperatures ahead for Wednesday. Rain will continue tonight before quickly tapering down early Thursday morning. At least 6 of the next 7 days are looking good - then there's...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Clouds breaking through the day as temps rise

Clouds will slowly break up today with highs reaching the low 60s. Expect clear skies tonight with overnight lows in the low 40s. Highs on Sunday will reach the low 70s with clouds moving in Monday. Rain arrives late Monday night with storm chances rising for Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is...
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

Feeling hotter than it should be where you live? You're not alone

If it's feeling unseasonably warm where you live, there's a scientifically alarming reason for it. According to recent updates from Extreme Temperatures Around The World, a weather specific Twitter account run by extreme weather record tracker Maximiliano Herrera, Earth's poles are currently exhibiting unusually extreme heat with areas of Antarctica more than 70 degrees warmer than average, and parts of the Arctic over 50 degrees warmer than usual.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Warm Wednesday, Wet St. Pat's Day

High pressure off the east coast will continue to bring the Susquehanna valley a southerly flow of milder air. We'll drop to near 40 tonight and warm to the mid 60s to near 70 Wednesday. After a sunny start some clouds will move in Wednesday afternoon. Those clouds are in advance of a storm now over the southeast. This will bring us some rain for Thursday and the rain and clouds will keep out temperatures in the 50s. As we dry out on Friday we'll warm back up to near 70. Another front will arrive on Saturday with showers followed by a cooler breezy Sunday. It looks like we'll stay warmer than normal with more chances of rain later next week.
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Sunny, breezy days are in the forecast for Fontana

Sunny, breezy days are in the forecast for Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday, March 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 78. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light and variable...
FONTANA, CA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warm & Steamy With Afternoon Storms

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a quiet and dry start to Wednesday but later in the afternoon and evening storms will develop again and some could turn strong to severe. Before the rain rolls in, we will warm up to the mid-80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. The heating of the day along with plenty of moisture will lead to an unstable atmosphere and help fuel thunderstorms later in the day. Based on current forecast models, the storms will likely fire up around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. and may become more intense and widespread late...
MIAMI, FL
Wbaltv.com

Sunny and warm weather to continue for Maryland

Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be sunny and warm again with temperatures touching the 70's in most areas. We are monitoring a storm system that will bring rain showers late Wednesday evening into Thursday that will bring down temps. But not for long as Friday looks sunny and warm and there is a chance of showers for Saturday.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Miami

Sunny Saturday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Arrives

It will be the best of times and possibly the worst of times with the weather pattern expected to arrive across South Florida this weekend. Saturday will be the better half of the weekend. Sunday will be the wetter half of the weekend. Expect sunny, hot and humid weather on...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Sunny and warm St. Patrick’s Day

DETROIT – Happy St. Patrick’s Day!. Thursday afternoon will be warm and mostly sunny. This is an excellent day for an outdoor lunch and outdoor recess. High temperatures will be near 70°F, which is nearly 25 degrees higher than average. Thursday evening will be partly cloudy and...
ENVIRONMENT

