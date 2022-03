FromSoftware has always been tweaking its health systems from game to game. In Demon’s Souls there were different consumable healing items you needed to farm from enemies or buy. The healing method was refined slightly in Bloodborne with one type of consumable blood vial. The Dark Souls series proper had what many consider the best healing method: The Estus Flask. In the first game, you started with five charges, but could upgrade it to hold five more at a time. Dark Souls 2 tried making your starting amount of drinks smaller, with items you needed to find able to increase it by one each time. Dark Souls 3 used a system more close to the first, but also let players allocate the number of uses between healing and magic regeneration.

