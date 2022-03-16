One dish: Johnson Public House’s vanilla latte

I can’t blame you if the name “shoofly pie” doesn’t exactly send you running to the table to grab a slice. But I promise you — once you have a taste of this crumb-topped, gooey molasses-filled pie, you’ll be running back for seconds. This is one of my favorite pies, and is one of the first things I learned to bake with my grandma. I love how every time she bakes it, it comes out a little different. Sometimes the molasses filling comes out gooier, sometimes there’s more of a cake-like layer on top. The recipe is simple in its components, yet yields the most sweet, comforting slice of pie. It’s now become my husband’s absolute favorite pie (he requests it all the time!).
Comments / 0