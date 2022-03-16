ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigators Look Beyond Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors to Chase Moving Targets in Prostate Cancer

By Brittany Lovely
 3 days ago

Immune checkpoint inhibitors represent only one area of effective therapy for patients with advanced prostate cancer, but they are not “be all, end all” of immunotherapy options. Immune checkpoint inhibitors represent only one area of effective therapy for patients with advanced prostate cancer, but they are not...

MedicalXpress

Colorectal cancer research reveals promising targetable pathway for prevention and treatment

An MUSC Hollings Cancer Center study sheds light on better ways to prevent and treat colorectal cancer, which often is found at advanced stages when it's much harder to treat. MUSC Hollings Cancer Center director and researcher Raymond DuBois, M.D., Ph.D., discovered the connection between a series of pathways, actions among molecules that lead to a change in the cell, which showed how cancer cells and the immune system interact. This work, published online on Feb. 2 in Cancer Prevention Research, provides strong evidence for a new therapeutic approach to aid the immune system in fighting cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel treatment makes pancreatic cancer susceptible to immunotherapy, mouse study shows

A new study—in mice—from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that blocking a major inflammatory pathway that is activated in pancreatic cancer makes the tumors sensitive to chemotherapy and a type of immunotherapy that prompts the immune system's T cells to attack the cancer cells. The therapy more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MedicalXpress

Sequencing of drug combinations could amplify the anti-tumor immune response in liver cancer

A new therapeutic strategy for hepatocellular cancer (HCC) that initially primes the tumor with an immune checkpoint inhibitor before using a multikinase inhibitor drug showed great promise for treating patients with the deadly disease, a Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) study found. In a paper published in Journal of the National Cancer Institute, researchers reported that the new sequencing approach enhanced the effectiveness of the dual drug therapy, potentially allowing de-escalation of the prolonged use of medications and thus reducing toxic drug exposure.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

CAR-T therapy modifications provide new promise for cancer immunotherapies

New research led by Dr. John Maher, from the School of Cancer & Pharmaceutical Sciences, working for Leucid Bio and with biotech company LUMICKS, has been published in the February 2022 issue of Frontiers in Immunology. The paper describes a new Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy that adds a...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers find natural mechanism to sensitize cancer to immunotherapy

Researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center found that a cytokine, a category of protein that acts as messengers in the body, and a fatty acid can work together to trigger a type of cell death previously defined by studies with synthetic molecules. The study, published in Cancer...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Probiotic gut bacteria may trigger tumor growth in pancreatic cancer

Researchers investigated the mechanisms behind immunosuppression and pancreatic tumor growth in the pancreatic cells of mice and humans. The researchers also found that treatments targeting a certain immune pathway may reduce tumor growth and amplify treatment effects. Preliminary clinical trials to test their findings in humans are underway. According to...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Potential cancer treatment found in high blood pressure medication

A Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington Ph.D. graduate who was based at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI) has found a potential new source of help for colon cancer patients—medications used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Munro, who graduated last year from the...
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Ovarian cancer: These are the early signs to watch out for

Ovarian cancer can be treated when detected early before it spreads beyond the ovaries. But most people—four out of five—with this disease are not aware it does not present any noticeable signs in the early stages. But there are some subtle symptoms you should be concerned about. Risk...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Immune responses in chronic inflammatory bowel diseases

Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are characterized by inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract which flares up in phases and which is accompanied by abdominal pain, diarrhea and severe impairment of the quality of life. The inflammation is triggered by an excessive response of the immune system. It is driven in particular by T lymphocytes (also called T cells). Using their T cell receptor (TCR), they can recognize antigens (e.g. foreign proteins) and trigger an immune response that exactly matches a specific antigen. These specialized immune cells are the focus of research by a team from the Cluster of Excellence "Precision Medicine in Chronic Inflammation" (PMI). "The aim of our study was to identify specific T lymphocytes associated with these diseases," explained Dr. Elisa Rosati, former postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Clinical Molecular Biology (IKMB) at Kiel University (CAU) and the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH), Campus Kiel.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A new approach for bolstering the ability of T cells to fight cancer

A collaborative study led by the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) has discovered a new immune checkpoint that may be exploited for cancer therapy. The study shows that by inhibiting the protein tyrosine phosphatase PTP1B in T cells, the body's immune response to cancer can be mobilized, helping to repress tumor growth.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover part of the origins of metastasis

Metastatic cells occur in many forms of cancer. They originate in primary tumors and then break away and migrate. They travel through the tissues surrounding them, through blood vessels or lymphatic channels. Along the way, they may attach to one or more organs—such as the lungs, brain, bones or liver—and form new tumors also called metastases. This spread reduces patients' chances of recovery.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Alzheimer’s Disease: Protective Immune Cells Active Decades Before Symptom Onset

Boosting the brain’s defenses could help combat the disease. In individuals with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease, the immune cells of the brain – the “microglia” – start exerting a protective effect up to two decades before the first symptoms appear. A team from Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen (DZNE) and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) München draws this conclusion based on a study of more than 200 volunteers, which they report in the journal The Lancet Neurology. In light of their study data, the scientists consider modulating the activity of microglia to be a promising therapeutic approach. To this end, they aim to develop drugs that target a cellular receptor called TREM2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clock-modified mesenchymal stromal cells therapy rescues molecular circadian oscillation and age-related bone loss via miR142-3p/Bmal1/YAP signaling axis

Age-related bone loss and disease strongly affect the quality of life of the elderly population. Cellular circadian rhythms have been reported to regulate bone aging, and micro RNAs (miRNAs) play crucial posttranscriptional regulatory roles in the peripheral clock network. Proliferation capability, osteogenic lineage commitment, senescence-associated secreted phenotype (SASP) and circadian oscillation of clock genes under osteogenic condition were assessed in bone marrow mesenchymal stromal cells (BMSCs) from young adult and aged adult mice. miRNAs targeting the core clock gene brain and muscle arntl-like protein 1 (Bmal1) were screened and verified in young and old BMSCs with RT-qPCR and Western Blot analysis. ChIP-seq and RNA-seq datasets were mined to define the downstream mechanism and gain- and loss-of-function genetic experiments were performed to confirm the hypothesis. To compare the therapeutic effect of these clock-engineered BMSCs, SASP and osteogenic capability of Bmal1-overexpressing and miR-142-3p-inhibited BMSCs were investigated in vitro and transplanted into bone defects and femur cavities of aged mice. Aged BMSCs displayed an abolished circadian rhythm, impaired self-renewal capability and decreased osteoblast differentiation. miR-142-3p was elevated with aging, which downregulated Bmal1 and diminished the osteogenic potential of BMSCs. In addition, Bmal1 inhibited YAP expression to promote BMSCs osteogenesis, which was independent from the activation of Hippo signaling pathway. Overexpression of Bmal1 or inhibition of miR-142-3p rescued the molecular temporal rhythm and osteoblast differentiation ex vivo. Cell-based circadian therapy showed improved bone formation and higher turnover levels in vivo. This study demonstrates that transcriptional and post-transcriptional level clock-modified BMSCs rescued circadian oscillation and age-related bone loss via miR-142-3p/Bmal1/YAP signaling axis. These data provide promising clinical prospects of circadian-mediated stromal cell-based therapy and bone tissue regeneration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Malaria drug could combat chemotherapy-resistant head and neck cancers

A new study suggests that the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine inhibits pathways that drive resistance to the chemotherapy agent cisplatin in head and neck cancers and restores tumor-killing effects of cisplatin in animal models. The findings, published today in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by University of Pittsburgh and...
CANCER
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
Nature.com

In vivo anti-tumor effect of PARP inhibition in IDH1/2 mutant MDS/AML resistant to targeted inhibitors of mutant IDH1/2

Treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are scarce. Recurring mutations, such as mutations in isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 and -2 (IDH1/2) are found in subsets of AML and MDS, are therapeutically targeted by mutant enzyme-specific small molecule inhibitors (IDHmi). IDH mutations induce diverse metabolic and epigenetic changes that drive malignant transformation. IDHmi alone are not curative and resistance commonly develops, underscoring the importance of alternate therapeutic options. We were first to report that IDH1/2 mutations induce a homologous recombination (HR) defect, which confers sensitivity to poly (ADP)-ribose polymerase inhibitors (PARPi). Here, we show that the PARPi olaparib is effective against primary patient-derived IDH1/2-mutant AML/ MDS xeno-grafts (PDXs). Olaparib efficiently reduced overall engraftment and leukemia-initiating cell frequency as evident in serial transplantation assays in IDH1/2-mutant but not -wildtype AML/MDS PDXs. Importantly, we show that olaparib is effective in both IDHmi-naÃ¯ve and -resistant AML PDXs, critical given the high relapse and refractoriness rates to IDHmi. Our pre-clinical studies provide a strong rationale for the translation of PARP inhibition to patients with IDH1/2-mutant AML/ MDS, providing an additional line of therapy for patients who do not respond to or relapse after targeted mutant IDH inhibition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cancer Health

Diet Affects Cancer Growth and Treatment

Recent research suggests that diets that mimic fasting—severe calorie restriction for most of the day or for several days per week—deprive cancer of fuel needed for rapid growth. Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and colleagues found that calorie restriction lowered glucose and lipid levels and slowed tumor growth in mice with pancreatic tumors. Another study found that severely restricting calories for five days a week led to an increase in cancer-killing CD8 T cells and a decrease in immune-suppressing cells in patients undergoing cancer treatment. For appropriate patients, calorie restriction is “a safe, inexpensive and potentially effective approach” that could easily be combined with standard cancer treatment, says Claudio Vernieri, MD, PhD, of the IRCCS National Tumor Institute in Italy.
CANCER

