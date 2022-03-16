This 'March Madness' Coach Quit His $800,000 a Year Corporate Job to Coach Basketball

It is still Idaho State’s greatest athletic achievement—and it’s considered to be the night the UCLA basketball dynasty died. Just two seasons after legendary coach John Wooden retired, the Bengals upset the Bruins 76-75 on St. Patrick’s Day in the second round of the NCAA Tournament before more than 22,000 fans in Provo. Steve Hayes, ISU’s seven-foot center from Aberdeen, had 27 points and 12 rebounds. And Jeff Cook, a 6-10 forward, pulled down 14 rebounds to go with eight points. But it was freshman Ernie Wheeler who coolly drained four free throws in the final 51 seconds to shock the hoops world.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO