Moose Lake News

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A wayward moose that challenged a driver and then battered a pickup truck was put down by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officers last week. The moose, which showed up south of Eveleth near U.S. Highway 53, at first was reported as “stand-offish" by a driver on their way to work, said Shane Zavodnik, DNR conservation officer in the Virginia area. The driver eventually turned around and took a different route when the moose wouldn’t back down.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO