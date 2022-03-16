ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finding comfort: Ukrainian recipes come from the heart

By Daniel Neman
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy grandfather came from the city of Boryspil, in Ukraine. One-quarter of the blood in my veins is Ukrainian. In Ukraine, you cannot separate the people from the land, and you cannot separate the land from the food that is grown on it. The soil of Ukraine is unsurpassed...

SFGate

Smothered chicken is a recipe for comfort - any way you like it

The word "smothering" doesn't always have the best connotation. (See: relationships or preventing someone from breathing). But when it comes to cooking, it's something I crave when in need of solace. Basically a stovetop braise, smothering is a technique most often associated with chicken or pork - but can be used with other types of animal proteins as well as vegetables - where the braising liquid is thickened to form a luscious gravy. And that gravy is the true star of the dish.
RECIPES
Aspen Daily News

Fighting for home from halfway around the world: Local Ukrainians reeling, finding hope and empowerment where they can

It was about 10 o’clock Wednesday night — Feb. 23 — when Olena Iziumtseva received the text from her father: “The war has begun.”. It was about 7 a.m. on Feb. 24 in Lutsk, Ukraine, where Iziumtseva’s parents reside, when he sent his text. Feb. 24 marks the day Russian forces officially invaded Europe’s largest country. Since then, the capital city, Kyiv, continues to stave off attacks and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, is under constant siege. Iconic assets, from cultural ones such as the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial to infrastructural ones like a TV tower (near Babyn Yar) and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, have been damaged if not outright destroyed. More than 1.3 million Ukrainian refugees have fled their homes — to Poland, to Hungary, to Romania, to Bulgaria — and the United Nations expects that number to hit 1.5 million before the end of the weekend.
ASPEN, CO
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Entire column of Russian tanks gets stuck in Ukrainian mud

An entire column of Russian T80U tanks was abandoned this week after becoming stuck in thick mud in Ukraine. Video emerged on Tuesday of the line of Russian T80U tanks stuck with mud up to the top of their tracks in some cases. The footage showed no Russian crews attempting to recover the tanks from the mud, suggesting they were outright abandoned.
MILITARY
CBS News

Ukrainians find kindness in Poland

Ukrainians who fled their homes are being received with kindness by many in Poland. One 75-year-old woman is sleeping on her couch after giving her bedroom to a family of refugees. Norah O'Donnell shares more.
WORLD
leitesculinaria.com

9 Throwback Recipes from the 90s

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. For some of us, the 90s was a decade of food at its best. The arrival of the internet in homes meant that we were discovering gastro delights like never before and our tastebuds were thrilled. Read on to see modern versions of some of our favorite throwbacks.
RECIPES

