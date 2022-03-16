Finding comfort: Ukrainian recipes come from the heart

It was about 10 o’clock Wednesday night — Feb. 23 — when Olena Iziumtseva received the text from her father: “The war has begun.”. It was about 7 a.m. on Feb. 24 in Lutsk, Ukraine, where Iziumtseva’s parents reside, when he sent his text. Feb. 24 marks the day Russian forces officially invaded Europe’s largest country. Since then, the capital city, Kyiv, continues to stave off attacks and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, is under constant siege. Iconic assets, from cultural ones such as the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial to infrastructural ones like a TV tower (near Babyn Yar) and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, have been damaged if not outright destroyed. More than 1.3 million Ukrainian refugees have fled their homes — to Poland, to Hungary, to Romania, to Bulgaria — and the United Nations expects that number to hit 1.5 million before the end of the weekend.

