The following article was published on this day three years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives. Conor McGregor landed himself behind bars once again this week. “The Notorious” was arrested in Miami Beach after allegedly smashing a fan’s phone and stealing it. The victim, who has since been identified as Ahmed Abdirzak, gave his side of the story to TMZ Sports. The London resident claims McGregor actually fooled him, going in for a handshake before taking his phone and smashing it (via MMA Junkie):

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO