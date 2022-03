Starting Monday, a change to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be going into effect at the College of Saint Rose. Masks will no longer be required on campus and instead will be optional for students, faculty and staff to wear. However, facial coverings are mandatory as part of the quarantine process for people who test positive for the virus or those who are exposed to it. If students or employees have a medical condition requiring individuals to be masked around them, contact Human Resources or the Office of Services for Students with Disabilities.

