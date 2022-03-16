ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endangered baby rhino born at Czech zoo is named Kyiv in honour of Ukraine

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
A Czech zoo has welcomed a critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros baby that has taken the name of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in honour of that country’s resistance to invading Russian forces.

The rhino was born early on March 4 in the Dvur Kralove zoo, a rare occurrence for the facility even if it has the most rhinos belonging to the subspecies.

“The name is another expression of our support for the Ukrainian heroes,” said zoo director, Premysl Rabas.

Kyiv’s mother, Eva, has been taking care of him in a best possible way, the zoo said, with the baby gaining a kilogram a day. The baby currently weighs about 50 kilograms (110 pounds).

Poaching has reduced the number of the eastern black rhinos living in the wild to about 800. The Czech park has 14.

Only three other such rhinos have been born in other zoos around the world in the last year.

A total of 47 eastern black rhinos have been born in Dvur Kralove since the park received the first one in 1971.

Many of them are now in various zoos around the world but nine have been returned to Rwanda and Tanzania to live in the wild.

newschain

Boris Johnson to close Tory Blackpool conference with spotlight on Ukraine

Boris Johnson is set to close the Conservative Party spring conference, with attention set to be focused on the UK’s response to the war in Ukraine. The Prime Minister will deliver the final speech of the two-day event in Blackpool, following on from scheduled set pieces by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
POLITICS
New York Post

Thousands of animals trapped at Kyiv, Ukraine zoo as food supply dwindles

A lucky caravan of lions and tigers escaped from an animal sanctuary in war-torn Ukraine this week — but thousands more animals remained stranded at the Kyiv Zoo on Friday, according to zookeepers and reports. A total of 80 animals were evacuated from an unnamed sanctuary near the city’s...
ANIMALS
3 News Now

Thousands of animals remain at Kyiv zoo amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Workers are providing comfort and care for the animals at the Kyiv zoo amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The zoo reports that about 50 people are essentially living at the zoo to care for the animals. Loud explosions have been heard from inside the zoo, but it...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Chicago Sun-Times

Will old Christian prophecy protect Ukraine?

It’s a holy card held close to the Ukrainian vest. As Russia wages war in Ukraine and lowers its Iron Curtain, a Christian legend has been resurrected. Now that a massive Russian tank convoy is close to the country’s capital city of Kyiv, an ancient religious prediction has surfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
