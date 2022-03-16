Two Saline County Residents Hurt in Rollover
Two Saline County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Saline County. The Missouri...kxkx.com
Two Saline County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Saline County. The Missouri...kxkx.com
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0