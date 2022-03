Update: The Wyoming Senate has voted to go along with changes made to the Second Amendment Protection Act in the Wyoming House of Representatives. That vote clears the way for the bill to be sent to Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon who can sign the bill, veto it, or allow to become law without his signature. If the governor chooses to veto the measure, it would take a 2/3 majority vote of both houses of the legislature to override the veto.

