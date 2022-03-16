ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Westside Gunn Salutes Late Wrestling Legend Scott Hall: “I Didn’t Wanna Be Jordan I Wanted To Be Scott”

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestside Gunn is one of Hip-Hop’s biggest wrestling fans. The rapper offered a salute to the late legend Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, on Twitter. Hall passed away on Monday, after being on life support, following complications from a hip replacement surgery. “SCOTT HALL I LOVE U BROTHER...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: The Rock Reacts To Scott Hall Being On Life Support

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has sent a message of support to Scott Hall following Sunday’s heartbreaking news. Earlier on Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Hall, one of the most-beloved wrestlers in WWE history, is on life support. The 63-year-old Hall of Famer, who also wrestled by the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
CELEBRITIES
Ledger-Enquirer

Who Is Tiger Woods Dating? Meet Erica Herman, the Golfer’s Longtime Girlfriend

Tiger Woods (real name Eldrick Tont Woods) hasn’t had as much luck in love as he has on the green, but the world-renowned golfer has seemingly met his match in his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman. After years of dating, and after Tiger’s harrowing rollover car crash in February 2021, the pair seem closer than ever. Here’s everything we know about Tiger’s girlfriend.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Westside Gunn
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Scott Hall
Person
Kevin Nash
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac's Fiance Kidada Jones Almost Drank Diddy's Urine Says Former Security Guard

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialgoue, Gene Deal opened up about his experiences working as a bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-bodyguard recalled the events he witnessed during the East Coast vs. West Coast feuds in the late 90s, and detailed an "incident" between Diddy and Tupac's then-fiancee, and the daughter of Quincy Jones, Kidada Jones.
CELEBRITIES
MMAmania.com

Jon Jones reacts to release of police bodycam footage — ‘I was hoping that video got lost in the files’

In the past two years since he stepped foot in the Octagon, Jon Jones has made more headlines for his antics outside the cage. On Sept. 24, 2021, Jones was inducted into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame for his classic bout with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in Sept. 2013. Following the ceremony, “Bones” had a little too much to drink and found himself under arrest in the early hours of Sept. 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

TV Star and Rapper Confirm That They're Dating

Rapper Aitch and influencer Amelia Dimoldenberg have confirmed that they are dating. Aitch has been teasing the revelation of his real-life girlfriend to fans on social media for weeks now, but many were surprised to see that it was Dimoldenberg. The two have now appeared together on Instagram and TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salute#Combat#Westside Gunn Salutes#Westsidegunn#Pw Insider
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Mimi Faust Addresses Ty Young Split & Cheating Rumors

Hopefully, Mimi Faust succeeds in her next mission to find a loving partner because, for years now, she has been getting played by men and women in front of a reality television audience of millions. This week, just sixty-five days after getting engaged to Ty Young a second time, it was announced that the couple had broken up. The announcement came after a viral video showed Ty Young getting close to another woman, DiJonai Carrington, in the background of a party.
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Rapper Layzie Bone Debuts Bald Hairstyle On Instagram

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony member Layzie Bone caught his fans by surprise on Wednesday (March 9) when he shared a photo of himself completely bald to his Instagram account. The Ohio rap legend looked completely unrecognizable without his signature braids and quickly drew comparisons to Joe Budden. While some people fell for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

DMX’s Fiancée Says She Is ‘So Lonely’ Since His Death

The fiancée of late rapper DMX has been struggling with life since the his passing. Desiree Lindstrom appeared on TMZ's Raquel Harper's podcast, "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper," where she discussed how her life with their son, Exodus, changed. It appears that Lindstrom continues to grieve the death of...
RELATIONSHIPS
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy