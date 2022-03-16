What Titans' AFC South rivals did on Day 2 of legal tampering period

Day 2 of the legal tampering period saw each of the Tennessee Titans’ AFC South rivals — the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts — make moves.

However, the script was flipped from Day 1. After the Jags were the most active and the Colts the least active on the opening day, it was Indy who made more moves than Jacksonville on Day 2.

None of those Colts moves included a quarterback, though. They are still searching for Carson Wentz’s replacement.

The Texans were also busy. They re-signed multiple of their own free agents, while also restructuring Laremy Tunsil to free up more money and agreeing to terms with outside free agents.

Here’s a rundown of what each team did on Day 2 of the legal tampering period. You can check out everything the Titans have done thus far in our tracker right here, and here’s the Day 1 recap for the Colts, Texans and Jaguars in case you missed it.

Houston Texans

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Re-signings

TE Pharaoh Browns: One year, up to $4 million

DT Maliek Collins: Two years, $17 million

DB Desmond King: Two years, $7 million

Agreed to terms

LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: N/A

S M.J. Stewart: One year, $4 million

Restructures

LT Laremy Tunsil: $8.4 million savings

Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Re-signings

OT Matt Pryor: One year, up to $5.5 million

DE Tyquan Lewis: One year, $3 million

LB Zaire Franklin: Three years, $12 million

Agreed to terms

CB Brandon Facyson: One year (money N/A)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Released

LB Myles Jack

Notable departures

WR D.J. Chark (to Lions): One year, $10 million