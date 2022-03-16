ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Titans' AFC South rivals did on Day 2 of legal tampering period

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
Day 2 of the legal tampering period saw each of the Tennessee Titans’ AFC South rivals — the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts — make moves.

However, the script was flipped from Day 1. After the Jags were the most active and the Colts the least active on the opening day, it was Indy who made more moves than Jacksonville on Day 2.

None of those Colts moves included a quarterback, though. They are still searching for Carson Wentz’s replacement.

The Texans were also busy. They re-signed multiple of their own free agents, while also restructuring Laremy Tunsil to free up more money and agreeing to terms with outside free agents.

Here’s a rundown of what each team did on Day 2 of the legal tampering period. You can check out everything the Titans have done thus far in our tracker right here, and here’s the Day 1 recap for the Colts, Texans and Jaguars in case you missed it.

Houston Texans

Re-signings

TE Pharaoh Browns: One year, up to $4 million

DT Maliek Collins: Two years, $17 million

DB Desmond King: Two years, $7 million

Agreed to terms

LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: N/A

S M.J. Stewart: One year, $4 million

Restructures

LT Laremy Tunsil: $8.4 million savings

Indianapolis Colts

Re-signings

OT Matt Pryor: One year, up to $5.5 million

DE Tyquan Lewis: One year, $3 million

LB Zaire Franklin: Three years, $12 million

Agreed to terms

CB Brandon Facyson: One year (money N/A)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Released

LB Myles Jack

Notable departures

WR D.J. Chark (to Lions): One year, $10 million

Colts open free agency with 2 trades, re-sign 4 players

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will find some familiar faces in the locker room this season. The offense will be getting another new quarterback. General manager Chris Ballard opened the free-agent period Wednesday by making the deal everyone knew about and the one few...
NFL
Report: Raiders trying to sign ex-Defensive Player of the Year

The Las Vegas Raiders shelled out an enormous amount of money after they acquired Davante Adams in a trade on Thursday, and they are looking to spend a lot more. The Raiders are making a strong push to sign star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to multiple reports. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal says it “won’t be for lack of trying” if the Raiders don’t sign Gilmore.
NFL
Browns Mock Draft after the Deshaun Watson trade

The Cleveland Browns that are going into this weekend are significantly different than the one that opened up the week. With the Deshaun Watson trade in place, the team will likely look to trade Baker Mayfield which could shake up their 2022 draft selections. Surprisingly, the Watson trade only ended...
NFL
