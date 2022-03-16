What Titans' AFC South rivals did on Day 2 of legal tampering period
Day 2 of the legal tampering period saw each of the Tennessee Titans’ AFC South rivals — the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts — make moves.
However, the script was flipped from Day 1. After the Jags were the most active and the Colts the least active on the opening day, it was Indy who made more moves than Jacksonville on Day 2.
None of those Colts moves included a quarterback, though. They are still searching for Carson Wentz’s replacement.
The Texans were also busy. They re-signed multiple of their own free agents, while also restructuring Laremy Tunsil to free up more money and agreeing to terms with outside free agents.
Here’s a rundown of what each team did on Day 2 of the legal tampering period. You can check out everything the Titans have done thus far in our tracker right here, and here’s the Day 1 recap for the Colts, Texans and Jaguars in case you missed it.
Houston Texans
Re-signings
TE Pharaoh Browns: One year, up to $4 million
DT Maliek Collins: Two years, $17 million
DB Desmond King: Two years, $7 million
Agreed to terms
LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: N/A
S M.J. Stewart: One year, $4 million
Restructures
LT Laremy Tunsil: $8.4 million savings
Indianapolis Colts
Re-signings
OT Matt Pryor: One year, up to $5.5 million
DE Tyquan Lewis: One year, $3 million
LB Zaire Franklin: Three years, $12 million
Agreed to terms
CB Brandon Facyson: One year (money N/A)
Jacksonville Jaguars
Released
LB Myles Jack
Notable departures
WR D.J. Chark (to Lions): One year, $10 million
