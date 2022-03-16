ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Difficult Part of Raising a Daughter With Down Syndrome

By Amy Silverman
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. I stared at the phone. It was just past 7 on a Wednesday morning—the first bell hadn’t even rung yet—and the school was already texting? This had to...

Daily Mail

First-time mother, 20, who gave birth via C-section while she was intubated with COVID finally gets to meet her son for the first time TWO MONTHS later

A new mother who gave birth while hospitalized with severe COVID-19 has been reunited with her newborn baby, meeting him for the first time two months after he was born. Macenzee Keller, 20, from New Hampshire, gave birth to her son, Zack, via C-section on November 28, 2021 a day after arriving at the hospital with COVID.
People

Twin Sisters Who Had First Babies With Twin Husbands at Same Time 'Debating' if They'll Have More Kids

Every day is "Twosday" for a Virginia family made up of two identical twin sisters, their husbands — who are identical twin brothers — and their two toddlers. Sisters Brittany and Briana tied the knot with Josh and Jeremy Salyers in a joint ceremony at the 2018 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio — where they had first met a year prior, PEOPLE previously reported. Two years later, the sisters announced that they were both expecting.
TWINSBURG, OH
TheDailyBeast

Mom Left Baby in Care of 9-Yr-Old Before He Died With ‘Bleeding Lungs’ From COVID-19, Police Say

An Indianapolis mom is accused of leaving her 3-month-old in the care of a 9-year-old child as the baby’s health deteriorated from COVID-19 complications. Police have detained 26-year-old Madelissa Flores on two preliminary charges of neglect in connection with the death of her baby. The infant was rushed to a hospital in November after officers performing a welfare check arrived to find neighbors administering CPR to the 3-month-old, the Indianapolis Star reports. The baby passed away at the hospital soon after and was found to have bleeding in his lungs from the virus, as well as fractured femurs. A neighbor reportedly told investigators the baby had been “alone in the dark house, screaming with no adults in sight” before he died. Flores is said to have told investigators that although he was visibly sick and “trying to gasp for air,” she “wanted to treat it naturally before going to any doctors.” She also reportedly admitted to leaving the baby in the care of her 9-year-old child so she could visit a friend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

