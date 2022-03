GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an evolving situation involving the sale of fake gold jewelry. According to a social media report, Jack and Dick's Pawn Shop, 1434 North Washington Street in Junction City, is cautioning the public about buying gold looking jewelry from strangers at a gas station or a parking lot. "It is always fake." The store, according to police, has seen a large influx of fake gold jewelry in the past week.

