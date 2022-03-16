ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Manolo Blahnik Is Collaborating with Birkenstock on a Luxe Collaboration — at Manolo Prices

By Shafiq Najib
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManolos are about to get a lot more comfortable. Manolo Blahnik is teaming up with the Birkenstock on a collection of hybrid styles that will combine the opulent, high-fashion aesthetic of Manolos with the comfort and wearability of everyone's favorite summer sandal. The collaboration began after designer Manolo Blahnik,...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ashanti Is Edgy in Black and White See-Through Catsuit and Black Strappy Sandals on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti makes an edgy statement with her latest Instagram post. The “Foolish” singer shared a photoset on Instagram that showed the musician posing in a hallway while wearing a sleek look. Ashanti opted for a black and white Mugler catsuit that featured all of the sheer cutouts and intricate paneling that has become synonymous with the brand. The piece was long sleeve and came all the way down to her ankles. For accessories, Ashanti...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

Katie Holmes Just Proved This Sustainable Blazer Is the Spring Wardrobe Staple I Desperately Need

If there’s one celeb that never ceases to amaze me with their streetwear fashion sense, it’s Katie Holmes. From the actress's choice of supportive, comfy sneakers, to her cozy outerwear fleece, every season the actress continues to serve looks that I can't help but add to my personal cart. And now that spring is on the horizon, I'm once again taking note of what Holmes is wearing, so I can better prep my own warmer weather closet. And lo and behold, the fashion icon has delivered, yet again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Flows in a Polka Dot Dress and Black Platform Sandals in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson shows how to make a statement. The “Habit” actress was spotted while arriving at her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week today after she left the Vivienne Westwood fall ‘22 runway show. Outfit-wise, Jackson opted for a strapless flowy gown that featured a white polka dot pattern accented with a folded and gathered pink, black and white polka-dotted plunging neckline. The dress also incorporated small floral prints throughout the garment...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Embraces the Cold in a Fuchsia Wrap Dress Paired With Matching Sandals for NBA All-Star Weekend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Although it’s cold outside, Tiffany Haddish basks in windy glory. The “Girls Trip” star shared a video on Instagram today that showed the comedian wearing a bright look during NBA All-Star Weekend. For the outfit, Haddish wore a fuchsia pink silk coat that doubled as a dress. The garment featured chic lapels and a waist tie that helps accentuate Haddish’s body. It also had silver buttons for a shiny touch. For accessories, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Zara’s Denim Selection Is On Point—And The Jeans Are All Under $50

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is the ultimate season for denim. Nothing looks better with, well, everything. From eyelet blouses and oversized blazers to fancy heels or grungy boots, a good pair of jeans will complete every look. For the last few years, my go-to destination for trendy and affordable denim has been Zara. Zara jeans are my absolute favorite and I have yet to find another site with as many options for under $50 bucks. I...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ciara Teases New Lita Leather Biker Shorts on Instagram in Strappy Sandals and Matching Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara posted to Instagram in an all-leather ensemble that had fans reeling. The singer-songwriter and mom of three posted a Reel to her Instagram modeling the newest addition to the Lita by Ciara collection. The leather biker shorts fit the performer like a glove as she strutted before a forested background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Ciara kept up the leather theme with a leather blazer on top...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Showcases Chic Street Style With Crop Top, High-Waist Jeans & Cap-Toe Pumps At Chanel’s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Venus Williams has been making bold style statements throughout Paris Fashion Week. On Tuesday, the FN cover star attended the Chanel Fall 2022 show. Williams arrived in a show-stopping look that was ideal for the high-fashion affair. The tennis legend wore a long gray wool coat. The long-sleeve outwear ran just below her knees and included hints of black, which prompted a charcoal aesthetic when direct light hit. Her jacket also had buttons...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manolo Blahnik
Footwear News

Venus Williams Gets Denim-Centric With Boy Shorts & Fierce Peep-Toe Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Venus Williams made quite the entrance at the Louis Vuitton fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The tennis legend and FN cover star arrived in a dark blue denim outfit. Her look consisted of a long-sleeve high-low denim top. Williams’ jacket was cropped in the front and curved at the sides. The outwear also included a knee-length train that was complete with a center split. Williams continued to make...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Jacquemus’s Latest Collection Should Be on Your Vacation-Style Mood Board

Alert the presses: Jacquemus's latest collection is here, which means you will see it on practically everyone within the next few weeks. To celebrate the end of Fashion Month, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus showcased his label's spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, Le Splash, to the praise of an intimate crowd in Hawaii. While the show originally got rained out (the collection name seems to be fitting!), the ensuing style inspiration made up for it: neon suits, terry-cloth sandals, and nude co-ord sets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Shop 10 Boudoir-Inspired Slip Dresses To Make Bedroom Eyes At

Seductive boudoir style was exhibited at various levels of undress on the autumn/winter 2022 catwalks – think scarlet and lace pantyhose at Blumarine and Gucci, dominatrix buckles at Roberto Cavalli, and lashings of Latex and vinyl at Coperni, Versace, Courrèges and Sportmax. But for something a little softer, the slip dress – insouciant and eternal – emerged as one of the key dress silhouettes of the season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Shop at Nordstrom for Basics and Shoes—I'm Losing It Over These New Styles

Okay, the truth is that I shop at Nordstrom for a range of products when I am looking to add a few fresh pieces to my wardrobe. But I'd say the main categories I hit up first would have to be basics and shoes. I mean, come on. The Nordstrom shoe department? Epic. I recently mixed these Nordstrom pieces into my offering, so I thought I'd bring you an edit of other basics and shoes I'm into.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxe#Spanish#Birkenstocks
Footwear News

Ashanti Poses in Cropped Tiger-Print Bomber Jacket, Red Latex Leggings on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. Before love month ends, Ashanti came through with a red hot outfit. On Sunday, the “Rock With U” hitmaker shared a photoset on her Instagram posing in a Dolce & Gabbana tiger print jacket. The cropped outerwear was complete with long-sleeves, silk twill lining, a baseball collar, front zipper fastening and flap pockets with gold press-stud buttons. Ashanti wore the jacket over a plunging black bralette. She paired her printed coat with red latex leggings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) In addition to the post, Ashanti she kept her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2022

It was a welcome return to the runway for Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen — her first official showing on the Paris schedule. “You’ll finally see the textures, the fabrics, the movement, again,” she enthused during a preview. Inspiration this season came from Danish poet Tove Ditlevsen,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Meet Rezek Studio, the LA Label Giving Vintage Silhouettes a Contemporary Twist

For Ariel Rezek, design runs in the family. Having grown up with parents who shared the same passion for fashion, Rezek started working in the industry at the young age of 14. “I got a taste of everything. I also went to school for fashion and design, but I think real-life experience was more beneficial,” she tells us. “I always loved creating beauty around me and fashion is such an extension to express that.”
LOUISIANA STATE
ETOnline.com

J.Crew Is Taking 25% Off Their Brand New Spring Sandals

Everyone, rejoice! It's officially sandal season. With spring 2022 just a hop, skip and a jump away, it's time to stock up on new toe-revealing shoes. But after spending the winter months leaning into the return of ultra cozy UGGs and foot-molded Crocs, our foot comfort has never been more of a priority. Luckily for us, J.Crew's spring sale has a variety of incredibly stylish sandals all made with comfort in mind.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Eiza Gonzalez Serves Up Sleek Suiting in Plunging Blazer & Triple-Strap Sandals at Burberry’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Eiza Gonzalez attended the Burberry show wearing a show-stopping suit. The Mexican actress and singer arrived in sharp style on Friday in London for the British brand’s fall 2022 womenswear presentation. Gonzalez donned a tailored burgundy and gray suit that fit the actress like a glove. The jacket was tapered and created the appearance of a corseted midsection. The pants were done in matching hues complete with short slits around the ankle — better to show off the shoes. The star’s black sandals featured three straps around the toe, midfoot and above the ankle. She accessorized...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Determined to leave the pandemic behind, Ernesto Naranjo has designed an escapist wardrobe for fall. After a playful spring 2022 proposal, his new collection draws again on Peggy Guggenheim as muse, with special reference to the legendary parties she hosted in Venice. “I haven’t lost much, but the growth [of the brand] has stopped and I can’t wait to forget it all,” he said.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

L’Agence Debuts Maternitywear Jeans

Click here to read the full article. California-based denim and lifestyle label L’Agence launched a new category of maternitywear jeans this week.  “The launch of our maternity collection is the next step forward in our strategy to becoming a full lifestyle brand. The L’Agence woman does it all from her professional to family life, and we want to be an essential part of her style journey, every step of the way,” said creative director and chief executive officer Jeff Rudes.More from WWDN°21 X 7 For All MankindParis Fashion Week Spring 2018: Denim Taps Innovation and Does the NinetiesUnpublished Denim Fall/Winter 2017 The brand’s maternity offering serves as an extension of its denim, offering three styles reinterpreted from its bestselling, non-maternitywear jeans (the Margot high-rise skinny, Sada high-rise crop and Oriana straight-leg, high-rise jean), with new elastic stretch panels built into the front pockets. Each style comes in solid dark blue and black colorways priced $265 to $305. The selection of L’Agence maternitywear denim is exclusively available on the brand’s e-commerce.
APPAREL
Grazia

Ganni's Dresses Are Some Of The Best This Spring (And Prices Start From £105)

I can't be the only one who's hearing the call of spring. Your winter rotation of jeans, jumpers and boots is starting to get stale - and the weather is easing up to the extent that you can almost leave the house in just a jacket (almost). And then there's the prospect of spring dresses. Because when was the last time you wore a dress (over a polo neck and a pair of jeans doesn't count)?
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy