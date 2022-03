President Biden misled the American public this week when he compared domestic oil production in the first year of his presidency to the production during former President Donald Trump’s first year. When Mr. Trump took over, it was after eight years of Obama-led domestic reduction in oil production. Why didn’t Mr. Biden compare his first year to Mr. Trump’s second, third or fourth years? Those saw substantially more production, with year four far exceeding what we are buying from Russia today.

POTUS ・ 9 DAYS AGO