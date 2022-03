The spirit of giving seen primarily during the holidays in most places is a year-round phenomenon in The Villages. As spring approaches, charities and organizations are benefiting from events and initiatives hosted by local businesses. “When we lock arms together, we are stronger,” said Colleen Brooks, director of Beyond the Walls Food Pantry, a ministry of Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park. The pantry is partnering with Tri-County Foot & Ankle — and getting help from other businesses and organizations — to increase donations to its annual shoe drive, which brings in new and gently used shoes for residents of countries such as Haiti and Uganda.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO