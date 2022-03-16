ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 138 – NCAA Tourney Preview with the Boiler Breakdown Podcast Guys

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s every college basketball fans favorite time of the year – the NCAA Tournament!

After losing to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament Championship game on Sunday, Purdue Basketball received a 3-seed in the East Region of the tournament, where they will open against the 14-seed Yale Bulldogs on Friday afternoon.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels welcomes back Tanner Lee and Evan Webb from the Boiler Breakdown Podcast to look back at Purdue’s regular season, as well as discuss how they think the Boilers will fare in the NCAA Tournament! Let the madness begin!

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

FOX59

Purdue on to second round after win over Yale

INDIANAPOLIS – Everything the Purdue basketball team did last offseason appeared focused on one thing: avoiding what happened in last year's NCAA Tournament. The work paid off for the Boilermakers as they beat Yale 78-56 in the first round on Friday in Milwaukee. One year after North Texas upset them in their opening game at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Boilers looking to avoid repeat of last year

MILWAUKEE – If this Purdue team is feeling any pressure, it certainly isn't showing it. The Boilermakers hit the practice court at the home of the reigning NBA champion Bucks ahead of its NCAA Tournament opening game with Yale on Friday. Losing to North Texas in the first round at Lucas Oil Stadium last March […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

College basketball fans arrive in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse this morning, after the Michigan Wolverines wrapped up their 40-minute practice on the court inside, four teenagers from Charlevoix, Michigan, resplendent in UM gear, emerged to find themselves in the heart of Indiana's capital city poised for Rounds 1 and 2 of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Championship. "Shouldn't […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Who won in First Round of NCAA Tournament Thursday

Basketball fans across the country were treated to hours and hours of thrilling basketball during day one of the First Round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Thursday. It didn't come without a shocking upset with No. 2 seed Kentucky getting knocked out by No. 15 Saint Peter's in overtime. Of the three Big Ten […]
BASKETBALL
FOX59

IU falls to Saint Mary’s in first round of NCAA Tournament

PORTLAND, Ore. – Tired legs and a long night of travel caught up with Indiana on Thursday night. Playing their fifth game in eight days, the No. 12 seed Hoosiers lost to No. 5 seed Saint Mary's 82-53 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Portland. "You gotta give Saint Mary's a lotta […]
PORTLAND, OR
FOX59

Quieter streets as downtown Indy preps for more big crowds Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — With no NCAA tournament games being played Friday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, out-of-town fans are heading to downtown Indianapolis bars and restaurants to watch the second day of March Madness. Local business owners said they are happy to keep a busy weekend rolling while getting ready for another day of big crowds on Saturday. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana eyes NCAA Tournament run after finally arriving in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – March Madness is where college basketball legends are made. "It's a bi moment, but at the same time, you've got to stay level-headed," explains Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Coach (Mike) Woody (Woodson) has put a big emphasis on me. Ever since the Big Ten Tournament, I feel really confident in how I'm […]
PORTLAND, OR
FOX59

Saint Peter’s shocks No. 2 seed Kentucky 85-79 in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Saint Peter's acted like it had been there before. After the 15th-seeded Peacocks bounced storied Kentucky from the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night, they calmly exchanged handshakes with the Wildcats before heading over to the opposite sideline to celebrate with a small contingent of true believers. The tiny Jesuit school from Jersey […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Notre Dame beats Rutgers in double-OT 89-87

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Paul Atkinson Jr. was in the right place at the right time for Notre Dame as the clock wound down in the second overtime period against relentless Rutgers. Atkinson rebounded a missed shot by Blake Wesley and put back a layup with 1.4 seconds left to give the Irish an 89-87 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX59

Brogdon & Bitadze lead Pacers to 121-118 win over Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 25 points and Goga Bitadze added 23, including two key baskets down the stretch, to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Houston Rockets 121-118 on Friday night. A 3-pointer by Tyrese Haliburton cut Houston's lead to two with about 2 1/2 minutes left. Jalen Green followed with a basket […]
NBA
FOX59

Might Matt Ryan be next QB for Colts?

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL's quarterback carousel is stuck in place, perhaps until Deshaun Watson decides his next move in the coming days. And his next move – to the Atlanta Falcons or New Orleans Saints – probably determines which direction the Indianapolis Colts venture in search of their next quarterback. Matt Ryan? Jameis Winston? Winston […]
NFL
FOX59

Carson Wentz ‘surprised’ when Colts traded him to Washington

INDIANAPOLIS – A beautiful day last week turned into the first day of the rest of Carson Wentz's NFL life. The calm of spending time at home with his family was interrupted by a call from Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard. Wentz's world was about to be rocked. The essence of the call: We're trading […]
NFL
FOX59

Yannick Ngakoue finds latest home with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Yannick Ngakoue has found a home, for now. For those keeping track, the new face of the Indianapolis Colts' pass rush is with his fifth team in seven seasons and his fourth in the last three years. Ngakoue's NFL travels have taken him here, there, everywhere: Step 1: the Gus Bradley-led Jacksonville Jaguars selected […]
NFL
FOX59

Watson-to-Cleveland further muddies QB waters for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Deshaun Watson stunned the NFL with an about-face that sends him from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns. In the blink of an eye, a 26-year old, three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who missed the entire 2021 season while dealing with 22 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct – criminal charges won't be […]
NFL
FOX59

Deals finalized but questions remain for Colts as new league year begins

INDIANAPOLIS – Welcome to the NFL, 2022 version. The new league year began at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at which time all agreements with pending free agents that were arranged starting Monday – probably before that, truth be known – and trades became official. That means Carson Wentz officially is a Washington Commander and Yannick Ngakoue […]
NFL
FOX59

Commuter Connect

INDIANAPOLIS — As gas prices surge, Commuter Connect, links Hoosiers with ride share options to help them arrive to their destination.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
