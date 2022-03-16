ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five teams that should call the Browns for Quarterback Baker Mayfield

By Damond Talbot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Browns did Baker Mayfield dirty. I am not a fan of the way they handled the situation, but who am I? The Browns knew they were moving on from Baker before they called Deshaun Watson. Their GM graduated from Harvard. There is no way he did not have a plan....

