Lake Conroe Fishing Report

Fishing guide Butch Terpe holds an 8.24 pound black bass he caught recently on a six inch plastic worm. (Butch Terpe)

Fishing on Lake Conroe has been good. When the cold front came through at the end of last week the fish all but stopped biting, then it picked up again on Sunday. The water temperature at the dam early in the morning has been running 54.4 degrees according to the SJRA.

The water at this time is clear in the main lake and the level is 200.80 feet. The City of Houston Diversion(COH) is 0 CFS, the Ground Reduction Plan(GRP) is 14.79 CFS and 0 CFS is being released from the Lake according to the San Jacinto River Authority.

Black bass fishing has been good. Fishing guide Butch Terpe said he has been fishing the shallows in six feet and less of water and one day he caught seven and three nice keepers, one weighed 8.24 pounds. He also had a party of two men out one day and they landed 21 bass and 9 were nice keepers. The bass can be found on the beds in the shallows. He has been using 6 inch soft plastics in Junebug or Watermelon colors because he like to fish worms. Crankbait, chatter baits, and spinner baits will also work.

Crappie fishing is fair to good with catches being reported in the shallows and also around the FM 1097 Bridge pylons and in boat stalls at some of the marinas. Minnows are a good bait and if the wind lays down jigs work well.

Catfish are good on baited areas at eighteen to twenty three feet on creek edges and humps. Terpe said they are averaging one and one-half to two pounds with an occasional three pound catfish, which are good eating size. Cheese bait or punch baits are working well.

More Information

Anglers Quest Team Tournament #3 at Stow-A-Way Marina 3/13/22

35 Teams

1. Keith Hall and Scott Pfister - 5 fish weighing 23.55 pounds.

2. Wesley Baxley and Austin Wooddell - 5 fish weighing 21.67 pounds.

3. Brian Sewell and Chip Sewell - 5 fish weighing 21.32 pounds.

4. Collin Bode and Jackson Carrell - 5 fish weighing 20.15 pounds.

5. Brad Ferraro and Kegan Campbell - 5 fish weighing 19.58 pounds.

6. Jason Slot and Jonathan Roberson - 5 fish weighing 16.71 pounds.

7. Brian Jones and Bo Brown - 5 fish weighing 14.87 pounds.

8. Julian Clepper and Tony Murray - 5 fish weighing 14.70 pounds.

Big Bass

1. Keith Hall and Scott Pfister - 7.51 pounds

Hybrid stripers and white bass are fair. Terpe said the best chance for them right now is trolling along points and humps which will produce white bass and hybrids when you locate them. He said they should pick up in late March and April. Juvenile hybrids and white bass look very similar, so if you are not sure which you catch and they are under 18 inches long put them back in the lake.

Bream are fair down deep on brush piles and around riprap. Meal worms and night crawlers are good baits and hand size keepers are back. Terpe said he has had bream hitting the tails of his soft plastics while bass fishing.

Butch Terpe, who works out of Stow-A-Way Marina, has made the information for this fishing report available. Terpe has been a full time guide for over 30 years. For information about his services, he can be reached at (936) 856-7080. For information about Stow-A-Way Marina call (936) 856-4531.