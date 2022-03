Kelly McDonald chose to be uncomfortable Friday night. “It’s not really that much of a sacrifice compared to what some of the youths have done in their lives,” McDonald, a Montclair resident, said. She was among the approximately 10 community members who slept in the parking lot of the Montclair Women’s Club, hoping to bring awareness to the plight of young people facing homelessness throughout the state. McDonald has participated in similar events in other cities, including Newark and New York, for the past nine years.

