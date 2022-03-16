ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Our book critic recommends these 6 new novels this spring

By Moira Macdonald
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to pick, from an avalanche of newly published books in early 2022, a mere half-dozen to review? Even in choosing to restrict myself to fiction for this roundup, the task was challenging. Ultimately I was drawn to these six books for various reasons: an author I’d seen before, a Peak...

www.seattletimes.com

San Bernardino County Sun

The Book Pages: Book blind dates and Warren Ellis gives reading recommendations

For most people, blind dates can be hit or miss. (Mostly miss, right?) But when we’re talking books, blind dates are almost always a pleasure, which is why you have probably seen a lot of Blind Date With a Book programs at bookstores, libraries and online services. (Google it if you haven’t and you’ll find lots of variations on the theme.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Fake heiress Anna Delvey guffaws and answers 'absolutely not' when asked if she is a con artist in trailer for podcast interview tonight after lawyers halted her planned deportation from US to native Germany

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, swears she's not a con artist, she considers herself more of a 'performer'. In an interview with the sex and relationship advice podcast 'Call Her Daddy' host Alexandra Cooper tries to get to the bottom of what the fake German heiress thinks she did.
CELEBRITIES
People

The True Story Behind Netflix's New Docuseries Bad Vegan

Get ready to feast your eyes. From the producers of Tiger King and Chris Smith, who directed Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Netflix's latest documentary, Bad Vegan, is bound to satisfy the appetite of true crime cravers come its premiere on March 16. The docuseries chronicles the true...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue

The Real-Life Newport Mansions That Inspired The Gilded Age

“Why does everyone need to go to Newport now?” grumbles Christine Baranski’s grand dame character, Agnes Van Rhijn, in episode eight of The Gilded Age. While “everyone” is an overstatement (New York’s population at that point was around two million), in Rhijn’s elite circle, it very much felt that way: the 1880s were the decade when the Rhode Island hamlet became the summer spot for the era’s tycoons. Indeed, the HBO show spends the next 40-or-so minutes laying the groundwork for its inevitable rise – and while, yes, the show is very much a piece of historical fiction, much of showrunner Julian Fellowes’s plot actually does borrow from real-life events.
TV & VIDEOS
Free Lance-Star

Book review: It's not all Parisian charm in new Lucy Foley thriller

Anyone who has lived in an apartment building learns quickly that tenants constitute a wide variety of humanity: friendly, aloof, helpful, obstructive, welcoming, dismissive. Rarely, though, does someone seem sinister. But that’s the foundational exception on which Lucy Foley builds “The Paris Apartment,” her sixth novel. When...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Oxygen

'Inventing Anna' Creator Says Parts Of Series Were 'Intentionally Fictionalized'

The creator of “Inventing Anna” has given some insight into the making of the popular series, based upon the life and crimes of Anna Sorokin. Netflix’s new series stars Julia Garner as the 31-year-old grifter who posed as a German heiress named Anna Delvey. Sorokin solicited $275,000 from friends, banks and businesses though she has always maintained that she had a legitimate business plan for her project, the Anna Delvey Foundation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'Secret Identity' is a masterful 1970s literary mystery

Carmen Valdez is used to dwelling in the shadows in her personal and professional lives. When you're a queer, working woman in 1975, you learn to get cozy with compromise. Carmen is the Cuban-American central character in Alex Segura's Secret Identity. It's a masterful 1970s literary mystery featuring this artist fighting against the patriarchy and dodging bullets in the desperate, male-dominated world of comics.
COMICS
Vogue Magazine

The Real-Life Socialites Who Inspired the Characters of The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age chronicles the social lives—and melodramas—of the wealthy New York elite in the 1880s and 90s. Carrie Coon plays Mrs. Russell, a “nouveau riche” wife of a controversial railroad tycoon, who quickly learns that social currency cannot be bought with real currency. Then there's Donna Murphy's Mrs. Astor, the de facto ring leader of the city’s elite, who surrounds herself with a curated crowd. Finally, Nathan Lane is Ward McAllister, a haughty Southern gentleman who fancies himself as a cultural man about town. The HBO show is a grand, guilty pleasure—that, like any good historical fiction, very much borrows from reality.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Mrs. Astor Is Basically the Kingpin of 'The Gilded Age' High Society

We’re almost through the first season of The Gilded Age on HBO, and we still have a lot of questions. Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) is slowly but surely pushing her way into the uppermost echelons of high society. But still, her biggest hurdle is winning over the legendary Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy), even though we’ve barely even met Mrs. Astor in The Gilded Age.
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Letter From the Editor: Teen Vogue’s New Hollywood Class of 2022

I’m so excited to present to you the Teen Vogue New Hollywood Class of 2022: a diverse class of rising stars and visionaries you should know, pushing for change in front of and behind the camera. People who believe in the power of storytelling to broaden our perspectives — to explore what’s new, or what might be new for others.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The road well travelled: 100 years of Jack Kerouac

Jack Kerouac – anti-establishment icon, revolutionary author of the American classic On the Road, pioneer of the Beat Generation and, perhaps most of all, enduring symbol of cool. If a dog-eared paperback of On the Road slung in your back pocket was once the ultimate avant-garde accessory, 100 years...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Smithonian

Exploring the Travel Diaries of Gilded Age Girls Sarah and Eleanor Hewitt

Curious, what might life have really been like for two wealthy, unattached New York City sisters at the turn of the 20th century? Fictional sisters Ada and Agnes from HBO’s new series, The Gilded Age, could have been inspired in part by real sisters, Sarah (1859-1930) and Eleanor (1864-1924) Hewitt. Also known as “Sallie” and “Nellie”, without them the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, and its library, would not exist. A new exhibition celebrating this remarkable duo, Sarah and Eleanor Hewitt: Designing a Modern Museum, includes select pages from their never-before-seen travel diaries. Even better than seeing those few pages in person, now you can travel right alongside these two intrepid women from the comfort of your own home through six recently digitized volumes of their diaries. Plus, you can help transcribe their contents to make them even more accessible to researchers around the world!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

Barack Obama is the host of a new Netflix nature documentary

Barack Obama is the surprise host and narrator of Netflix’s latest documentary. “Our Great National Parks” just released its trailer, and it shows Obama visiting different wildlife in places all over the world. The documentary is Netflix’s new project with Higher Ground Productions, the company owned by...
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

The Famous People Who Went To School With Ina Garten

Everyone loves to play six degrees of separation with celebrities, which is why you'll hear lots of people brag about the famous people who went to their high school. (This writer would like everyone to know that she walked the same halls as singer-songwriter Elliott Smith and "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening). But it would be hard to beat prolific cookbook author and Food Network star Ina Garten, who went to the same high school as four other IG-verified luminaries.
STAMFORD, CT

