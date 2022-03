The way a burst of light bounces off of mayonnaise is particularly dramatic. Under a stark spotlight, walnut shrimp glistens against blanched green broccoli and slices of orange. And if anything is more glorious than the camera flare on a gaggle of rice cakes floating in a reflective pool of chili oil, I have yet to make its acquaintance. Let me set the scene: The year is 2012, we’re all figuring out how to use Instagram, and I am taking flash photos of everything I eat.

