Us New Yorkers are definitely one of a kind. From surviving the brutally cold and snowy winters to being the home of the most populated city in America, we are a different breed. Other Americans have their opinions of us and we definitely have our opinions. This hilarious map I came across on Instagram shows how New Yorkers see the rest of the country and New York. Obviously, this map is based on how a New York City resident sees the United States because even New York State is listed as 'New York City.' As someone who lived in Florida for many years, it's hysterical that the state is labeled as 'where they shot Cops at.' Other highlights include seeing the state of Georgia as just Atlanta and Texas as 'The South.'

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO