ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Event set to support water in Nepalese schools

By Staff Report editor@wataugademocrat.com
Watauga Democrat
 3 days ago

FLEETWOOD — Celebrate World Water Day and International Women’s Day with a Water Walk, Wine to Water Filter Build and support Water4Schools in Nepal on Sunday, March 20, at the New...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morganton News Herald

Charter school to hold fundraising events

A local charter school has planned a community yard sale to help raise funds for an upcoming student trip. On Saturday, March 19, the New Dimensions School campus will open to the community to offer a morning of bargain shopping and food for a good cause. Organized by the school’s Beta Club, a national honor society and service club open to New Dimensions middle school students, the proceeds from the sale will go toward the upcoming middle school spring trip to the Outer Banks.
MORGANTON, NC
Idaho State Journal

Event in Brigham City to support survivors of polygamy

A catered dinner and silent auction to help restore lives and build hope among survivors of polygamy is scheduled for March 25 at the USU Brigham City campus, 989 S. Main St. The program includes Jessica Christensen, who starred in the TV show “Escaping Polygamy,” sharing her moving story, along with Hannah Stauber, a former child bride. Because of his dedication to all children, Box Elder School District Superintendent Steven...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
KGMI

Date set for diaper giveaway event in Lynden

LYNDEN, Wash. – The Prepares group of St. Joseph Catholic Church has announced another diaper drive-thru giveaway event in Lynden. The charity event that began in 2017 is set to happen Thursday, March 17th this year. Anyone in need can pick up a free package for each child in...
LYNDEN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filters#Nepalese#World Water Day#Fleetwood#Water4schools
Missoulian

Missoula fundraising event brings in $9K for Ukraine support

About 200 Missoulians packed Imagine Nation Brewing Wednesday evening to hear stories about Ukraine, raising over $9,000 to support the Ukrainian people. The event was hosted by Soft Landing Missoula, the International Rescue Committee, Montana World Affairs Council and Jeannette Rankin Peace Center. "When the organizations that put this on...
MISSOULA, MT
iheart.com

Help Foster Youth at United Way's Women United Luncheon

Listen: Dr. Dawnté Early, president and CEO, United Way California Capital Region. Tickets on sale for United Way’s 20th Annual Women United Luncheon. United Way California Capital Region’s Women United action group is inviting community members to its 20th anniversary luncheon on March 25 from 11am-1pm at the Croatian American Cultural Center in Sacramento, where influential professional women from across the state will gather to raise awareness and funds to support local foster youth. The event, which takes place during Women’s History Month, will celebrate the power of women working together to prepare local foster youth for adulthood and will include stories of youth whose lives have been changed over the past 20 years. The event will include lunch, presentations by local foster youth who participated in a writing partnership with nonprofit 916 Ink called “Find Your Voice,” and information about how to get involved. Tickets and sponsorships will benefit United Way California Capital Region’s programs for foster youth. Ticket sales end on March 4: YourLocalUnitedWay.org/WU2022.
CHARITIES
Watauga Democrat

"Dollar Days" begin April 2 at Grandfather Mountain

Grandfather Mountain will open its gates to High Country residents, employees and their guests for only $3 each April 2-30, as the park’s “Dollar Days” promotion returns in time for spring. The promotion allows anyone who lives or works in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga or Wilkes...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WIBW

Tulip Time event dates have been set

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation has set the 2022 Jerold Binkley Tulip Time for April 8-24. Thousands of multi-colored tulips will be featured at three gardens: Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee, Old Prairie Town/ Ward-Meade Botanical Garden, Doran Rock Garden, and surrounding areas in Gage Park.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Houston Chronicle

‘Stand with Ukraine’ event set for Montgomery County

To show support for the country of Ukraine and its citizens, the Montgomery County Veteran’s Memorial Commission is hosting a “Montgomery County Stands with Ukraine” event Friday. The community event is set for 11 a.m. at the Montgomery County Veteran’s Memorial Park at the intersection of Texas...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Watauga Democrat

Raccoon Theology: The Steeple and the Bridge

The young woman had just lost both her father and mother in a car accident. She was in college, away from home, feeling depressed, lonely, desperate. Life was upside down, there seemed to be no one who cared and nothing to live for. In the middle of that city was...
RELIGION
Watauga Democrat

Quiet Corner: Heeding the warnings

Hate the evil, and love the good, and establish judgment in the gate: it may be that the Lord God of hosts will be gracious unto the remnant of Joseph. Amos 5:15. What a world we are living in! Those of us that believe the Bible and what Revelation reveals to us know that we have many warning signs that are coming to us fast and furious. It would behoove us to take heed to these warnings.
RELIGION
Phys.org

Improving urban planning with Superblocks

Rising heat, noise and air pollution, and dwindling green spaces—due to climate change and population growth, cities are facing more and more challenges. How can we tackle them? "A crucial factor is urban planning. The design and use of street space influences the residents' quality of life and has the potential to significantly improve urban climate," explains Empa researcher Sven Eggimann. In a new study, published in Nature Sustainability, he investigated which city layouts offer potential for implementing so-called Superblocks and where this principle could be applied.
LIFESTYLE
Watauga Democrat

Boone Sunrise Rotary Club working to support Ukraine refugees

BOONE — The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club has established a direct connection with the Warsaw Wilanow Rotary Club to help provide support to Ukraine. The Warsaw Club, in conjunction with German Rotary clubs, has successfully funded buses carrying needed medical supplies to Lviv, Ukraine, which is less than 50 miles from the Polish border.Ukrainian refugees have then fled to safety on the returning buses.
BOONE, NC
Watauga Democrat

Rumple Memorial earns PCUSA 'Earth Care Congregation' recognition

BLOWING ROCK — Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church has been certified as an Earth Care Congregation by Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)'s Presbyterian Hunger Program through February 2023. This honor speaks to the great commitment that Rumple has made to care for God’s earth. The Earth Care Congregation certification is designed...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
morningbrew.com

FreeWater is testing ad-supported water bottles at SXSW

Josh Cliffords, the CEO of the beverage company FreeWater, is turning bottled and boxed water into a new form of direct advertising. The idea is this: Slap an ad on the side of a water bottle and you can give it away for free. Freebies, Cliffords is convinced, are the best way to win over consumers.
AUSTIN, TX
Watauga Democrat

Lois E. Harrill Senior Center members celebrate Pie Day

BOONE — The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone enjoyed a Pie Day event on March 14. The seniors came to socialize and taste the many offerings from the various sponsors of the event. There was Black Bottom Peanut Butter Pie and Cherry Pie from Stick Boy, Key...
BOONE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy