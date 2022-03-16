ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhXcR_0eglHx9s00

Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos.

Brown's four nominations for the fan-voted awards show, airing live from Nashville on CBS April 11, include the top honor of video of the year along with male video of the year, both for his hit “One Mississippi,” CMT announced Wednesday.

Kelsea Ballerini, who co-hosted the show with Brown last year and will do the same this year with actor Anthony Mackie, is nominated for three awards including video of the year.

Mickey Guyton, Breland and Cody Johnson are each triple nominees.

Carrie Underwood, who has won a record 23 CMT awards, is nominated for video of the year and collaborative video of the year for her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn't Love You.”

Other nominees for video of the year include Guyton, Johnson, Taylor Swift with Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and Cole Swindell and Laney Wilson.

Online fan voting for the CMT awards, which will also livestream on Paramount+, begins Thursday and runs through April 11.

As usual, the show’s nominees are heavy with genre-blending collaborations. In the CMT performance of the year category, Gladys Knight is nominated with Guyton and Breland for their version of “Friendship Train” at last year's CMT Music Awards, and Nelly is nominated for a version of his rap classic “Ride Wit Me” that featured Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland on “CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in bodycon dress during Dolly Parton tribute at ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson won a standing ovation for her incredible tribute to Dolly Parton at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Monday night. And while her powerhouse vocals were nothing short of incredible, we were also blown away by her gorgeous appearance! The singer looked otherworldly in a beautiful, black, velvet dress that hugged her curves as she belted out Dolly's classic hit I Will Always Love You.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
Nelly
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Maren Morris
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares incredible birth video as she welcomes new family members

Carrie Underwood shared a glimpse into her family life on Tuesday that proved it's not all glitz and glamour. The country superstar posted an incredible video that showed her getting up at 5 a.m. to welcome two new additions into her family – adorable baby chicks! Sharing the experience with her 10.9m followers, Carrie posted several videos of the birth on her Instagram Stories, including the moment they hatched.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain highlights incredible figure in daring bodysuit

Shania Twain celebrated her hit Apple Music radio show "going global" by sharing a stunning photo of herself displaying her flawless figure. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a throwback snap posted on Instagram, highlighting her trim waist in a sparkly sheer bodysuit with a built-in feathered crop top across her bust. Teaming the look with a pair of high-waisted black pants, Shania's toned stomach was clear to see.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music Awards#Country Music Awards#Cbs#Paramount
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain displays endless legs in tiny feathered dress – fans go wild!

Shania Twain has served up yet another stunning look on Instagram. The 56-year-old country singer completely defied her years in her latest age-defying post, in which she rocked a tiny feathered dress and statement cowboy boots. WATCH: Shania Twain opens up about rarely-seen son Eja. The snapshot was captured while...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Stun at 2022 SAG Awards Together

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were not nominated for Screen Actors Guild awards, but they still shined on the red carpet together. The country music power couple also presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series to Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. Hill and McGraw, both 54, recently starred in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 for Paramount+.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore supports daughter Scout Willis as she announces new single

Demi Moore took to Instagram to share her pride in middle daughter Scout Willis, 30, as she revealed some very exciting news. She posted a video featuring a teaser for Scout's upcoming second single, Shouldn't I Be, which featured her posing in a series of stunning looks. WATCH: Demi Moore's...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

578K+
Followers
142K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy