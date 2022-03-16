ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No charges for Chicago cops who killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo, 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Chicago police officers who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo last March, then 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez just days later will not be charged.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Tuesday that her office will not file charges, saying there was not sufficient evidence in either shooting.

“There are no winners in this situation,” Foxx said during a press conference.

On March 29, Officer Eric Stillman chased Adam on foot while investigating a Shotspotter alert. Stillman’s bodycam footage shows the teenager reach into his waistband and pull out a gun, Foxx said. When Stillman ordered him to drop it, Adam tossed the gun and turned around with his arms raised. Stillman shot him once in the chest, then attempted life-saving measures.

A gun was found a few feet away.

“Officer Stillman reacted to the perceived threat presented by Adam Toledo who he believed at the time was turning toward him to shoot him,” Foxx said.

Adam’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city Tuesday morning, hours before Foxx’s public announcement, saying that the teenager “never posed an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm to Stillman or any other person.”

“Adam never brandished, pointed or otherwise threatened Stillman with a firearm or any other weapon whatsoever,” the lawsuit argues.

Two days after Adam was killed and just 10 miles away, Officer Evan Solano chased Alvarez, who was carrying a gun in one hand and a cell phone in the other, after he fled an attempted traffic stop.

Alvarez slipped once, then again as he tried to get up, according to Foxx. That’s when Solano caught up to him and saw the man crouching on the ground with a gun.

The officer believed Alvarez “was waiting to ambush him, as he did not observe Mr. Alvarez slip and fall,” Foxx said Tuesday.

Solano ordered Alvarez to drop his weapon, but the 22-year-old fled instead. Solano fired five times, hitting Alvarez in the back and thigh.

“Why are you shooting me?” Alvarez yelled, according to body cam footage.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foxx said she met with the families of both Adam and Alvarez before the press conference.

“The grief on their mothers’, their fathers’, family members’ faces was almost unbearable,” she said Tuesday. “To lose a child is beyond what any of us would want to imagine. To lose a child at the hands of law enforcement was unfathomable for them.”

