Mike Myers’ Netflix Series ‘The Pentaverate’ Reveals Details, Premiere Date In First-Look Trailer & Photos

Mike Myers ’ six-episode Netflix comedy series The Pentaverate is playing off the number 5 from the title in a big way for its release plans. Since joining Instagram a week ago, Myers had been teasing the first trailer with images prominently featuring the number. This morning, the account posted the teaser at 5:55 PM PT, announcing that The Pentaverate will debut 5/5.

The trailer reveals Jeremy Irons as the series’ narrator and provides a glimpse at the cast, Myers, who plays eight (!) roles, Jennifer Saunders, who plays two, Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe and Lydia West.

Created by Myers and directed by Tim Kirkby, the series asks “What if a secret society of five men — aka The Pentaverate — has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?” As the series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist (Myers) finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself.

Along with the teaser (you can watch it above), Netflix has released details about the characters, including the eight played by Canadian native Myers, up from seven originally announced last year, photos and character posters.

Mike Myers portrays:

Ken Scarborough: An old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back.

Anthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist, determined to expose the Pentaverate.

Rex Smith: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist.

Lord Lordington: The Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member.

Bruce Baldwin: Former media mogul.

Mishu Ivanov: Ex-Russian oligarch.

Shep Gordon: Former Rock-N-Roll manager.

Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate’s super computer, MENTOR.

Ken Jeong is Skip Cho: A casino mogul with extensive knowledge in the chaos theory of weather patterns.

Keegan-Michael Key is Dr. Hobart Clark: A nuclear physicist, recruited into the Pentaverate to resolve the climate change disaster.

Debi Mazar will be playing Patty Davis: The highly trusted Executive Assistant to the Pentaverate — some would say the brains behind the whole operation.

Richard McCabe is Exalted Pikeman Higgins: Head of the Liechtenstein Guard, the Pentaverate’s security force.

Jennifer Saunders will be appear as The Maester of Dubrovnik and Saester of Dubrovnik.

The Maester of Dubrovnik: The head investigator for the Pentaverate, who is summoned from his ancestral home in Dubrovnik to investigate the suspicious deaths.

The Saester of Dubrovnik: The Maester’s sister and protector of the parce clavem, the spare key for the Pentaverate’s voting apparatus, which is hidden in Dubrovnik.

Lydia West is Reilly Clayton: A young woman working at the Canadian News Station with Ken. She goes on the adventure with him to expose the Pentaverate — all while hiding a secret of her own…

Myers and Kirkby executive produce with John Lyons, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns for Jax Media, and Jason Weinberg.

Here are first-look images and character posters: