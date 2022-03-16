ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Essex Serpent’: AppleTV+ Unveils First-Look Image Of Claire Danes & Tom Hiddleston Series

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

AppleTV+ has released a first-look image of The Essex Serpent starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston , with launch date set for Friday May 13.

Adapted from the best-selling Sarah Perry novel, the high-end show follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

Ali and Ava director Clio Barnard is director and BAFTA-nominee Anna Symon wrote the six-parter, which also stars Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires.

The first two episodes will drop on the platform on Friday May 13.

The limited series is one of a number of high-end AppleTV+ series coming from the UK alongside the likes of the Gary Oldman-starring Slow Horses. Both Essex Serpent and Slow Horses come from Power of the Dog producer See-Saw Films.

Barnard and Symon also serve as executive producers on Essex Serpent alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films. Series producer is Andrea Cornwell.

