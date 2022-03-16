Gunman captured on video shooting into SUV outside Florida business

Police are searching for a gunman who was caught on camera opening fire on a moving SUV in a busy South Florida parking lot last month.

The shooting occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on February 10th in the parking lot of a business on the 6400 block of West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the victim told detectives he'd been involved in a dispute with a man who punched him in the face.

After the dispute, the victim tried to leave but the suspect was captured on surveillance video opening fire on the SUV he was riding in.

Multiple people were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.

The gunman fled the scene in a sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the February 10th shooting are encouraged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.