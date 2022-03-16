Kazula Vargas before UFC London fight: Paddy Pimblett ‘probably overrated’

Dana White has dismissed the idea of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman boxing Saul “Canelo” Alvarez as “stupid” and “horrible”.Usman sits atop the UFC’s pound-for-pound men’s rankings and is seen as one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts. Canelo, meanwhile, is the consensus pound-for-pound king in boxing.With Usman having beaten Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington twice each in four of his last five fights, retaining his welterweight belt on each occasion, the 34-year-old is seemingly after a fresh challenge in the form of a crossover fight with Mexican Alvarez, who is a multiple-weight world champion.UFC president White...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO