With as much turmoil and negativity as the COVID-19 pandemic has supplied, there may be a silver lining when it comes to a new vaccine study for those suffering with HIV. The first study participant has been enrolled in a Phase 1 clinical trial using the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine technology developed by Moderna to evaluate the safety and immune responses of three experimental vaccines against HIV, which causes AIDS. This randomized, open-label trial represents one of the first clinical studies of the use of mRNA vaccine technology against HIV.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO