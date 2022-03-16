ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheltenham Festival 2022 weather forecast and going for this week – the latest from Prestbury Park

By James Orr
The US Sun
 3 days ago
CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL is continuing this week at Prestbury Park.

And remember, spectators are BACK this year. But will they be basking in glorious sunshine?

The preparations for Cheltenham Festival are over

Cheltenham Festival started on Tuesday, March 15 and runs until Friday, March 18.

There will be SEVEN races each day, starting at 1.30pm with the final race on 5.30pm.

All you need for Cheltenham Festival 2022

  • Cheltenham Festival LIVE - Latest results and tips from day two
  • Cheltenham Festival FREE BETS - new customer offers
  • Race schedule, TV channel and live stream info for the biggest show on turf
  • Get £60 in FREE BETS - Bet £10 to get free £10 bet on each race on Wednesday
  • Gold Cup 2022 guide - all the latest odds for Friday's showpiece race

What is the Cheltenham Festival weather forecast?

Expect some cracking sunshine this week in all days except Wednesday.

For Ladies Day on Wednesday, rain is predicted all day.

So, in keeping with tradition, bring a hat.

What is the Cheltenham going?

As for the current going, at the start of last weekend it was good to soft after just a bit of rain.

And clerk of the course Jon Pullin is hopeful it won't veer far from that come 1:30pm on the opening day.

He told Saturday's ITV Opening Show: "I'm hoping we are somewhere near where we are just now, maybe good to soft, good in places for start of racing".

Tuesday, March 15 - Champion Day

  • 1.30pm Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 2.10pm Arkle Novices’ Chase (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 2.50pm Ultima Handicap Chase (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 3.30pm Champion Hurdle (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 4.10pm Mares’ Hurdle (ITV 1)
  • 4.50pm Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Racing TV)
  • 5.30pm National Hunt Novices’ Chase (Racing TV)

Wednesday, March 16 - Ladies Day

  • 1.30pm Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 2.10pm Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 2.50pm Coral Cup (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 3.30pm Champion Chase (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 4.10pm Cross Country Chase (ITV 1)
  • 4.50pm Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Racing TV)
  • 5.30pm Champion Bumper (Racing TV)
Last year's top jockey Rachael Blackmore returns

Thursday, March 17 - St Patrick’s Thursday

  • 1.30pm Turners Novices’ Chase (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 2.10pm Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 2.50pm Ryanair Chase (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 3.30pm Stayers’ Hurdle (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 4.10pm Paddy Power Plate (ITV 1)
  • 4.50pm Mares’ Novice Hurdle (Racing TV)
  • 5.30pm Kim Muir Challenge Cup (Racing TV)

Friday, March 18 - Gold Cup Day

  • 1.30pm Triumph Hurdle (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 2.10pm County Hurdle (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 2.50pm Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 3.30pm Gold Cup (ITV 1/ talkSPORT)
  • 4.10pm Festival Hunters’ Chase (ITV 1)
  • 4.50pm Mares’ Chase (Racing TV)
  • 5.30pm Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle (Racing TV)

What TV channel and live stream is Cheltenham Festival 2022 on?

ITV 1 will be showing the first five of the seven races each day, with Ed Chamberlain and Francesca Cumani at the helm.

ITV 1 begin their coverage at 12.50pm following the news.

Then the final two will be shown on Racing TV and also available through bookmakers' websites.

While for radio commentary, talkSPORT will be broadcasting the first four races each day.

Comments / 0

