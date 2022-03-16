ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Russian-Ukrainian couple reunited with son in Poland

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A Russian- Ukrainian couple from London have an emotional reunion with their one-year-old son in Poland after he was taken out of the war zone with his extended family.

Tatiana Zavyalova, 39, and Vasyl Kucherka, 24, were reunited with Misha and other family members as they looked to help secure British visas for them. The family did not know Vasyl was coming and were pleasantly surprised by his arrival.

