ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Premiership Rugby Cup to use ‘smart’ ball in first northern-hemisphere trial

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures will from this week start trialling the ‘smart’ rugby ball which aims to transform the way data is processed by coaches, players and fans alike.

The ball, which has been in development for years, will be used for the last 15 matches of the cup competition, starting with three fixtures on Friday night – Bristol v Bath , London Irish v Harlequins and Newcastle v Leicester.

Chips inside the ball communicate with sensors around the stadium up to 20 times every second, with an artificial intelligence tool then automatically enabling “precise information and insights about the ball’s movement when it is passed and kicked – such as speed, distance and hang-time, for example – to be seen in real-time”, Premiership Rugby said.

The trial marks the first time the ball will be used in a professional competition in the northern hemisphere.

Phil Winstanley, rugby director at Premiership Rugby said: “We are constantly looking at innovations and ways to grow the game and we are delighted to have chosen to trial this new smart ball.

“We hope this new rugby ball will help provide a greater insight for a new audience, while deepening our relationship with our current fans.

“The smart ball also gives our players and coaches the ability to improve performance on the field and in training with unique data. Touring our clubs with the ball in recent weeks has shown us that the players and coaches can’t wait to get started with it.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh v Glasgow in 1872 Cup date confirmed

The second leg of the 1872 Cup between Edinburgh and Glasgow will be played at Murrayfield on the final day of the United Rugby Championship season. The sides will meet on 21 May at 18:30 BST in a game that could also determine Champions Cup qualification and the Scottish/Italian Shield winner.
RUGBY
The Independent

Frank Lampard eager for Everton to build on Newcastle win in relegation battle

Everton manager Frank Lampard admits his side have to build on their morale-boosting win over Newcastle if they are to save their season.Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Crystal Palace may be something of a distraction with a Premier League relegation battle still to be won but Lampard hopes gaining some momentum can be beneficial.Thursday’s victory was just the club’s fifth in all competitions since September but Lampard said the boost it had given the squad could not be wasted.“When you have a night like we had on Thursday, it’s important you take the benefits from it, which is an understanding...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premiership Rugby Cup#Rugby Ball#Smart Ball#Hemisphere#Bristol V Bath
The Independent

PCA fear Robin Smith is ‘endangering the future’ of Yorkshire ahead of vital EGM

Former Yorkshire chairman Robin Smith has been accused of “endangering the future” of the county ahead of a crucial deadline later this month.Julian Metherell, non-executive chair of the Professional Cricketers’ Association, made the comments with Yorkshire due to hold an extraordinary general meeting on March 31 where the club will attempt to vote through reforms proposed following its racism crisis.The Headingley outfit had been set to hold an EGM on two previous occasions, but both needed to be rearranged while ex-chairman Smith, who still remains vice-president at the county, has publicly deemed the new chairmanship of Lord Kamlesh Patel invalid.The...
SPORTS
The Independent

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale set to miss England matches with hip injury

Aaron Ramsdale looks set to miss England’s upcoming internationals against Ivory Coast and Switzerland with a hip injury.The 23-year-old was absent from Arsenal’s squad to face Aston Villa on Saturday and faces a spell on the sidelines.Before the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told BT Sport: “He’s got an injury, he had an injury in his oblique muscle and he will be out for a few weeks.”Ramsdale has been an ever-present for the Gunners in the Premier League since his arrival from Sheffield United in August.His injury will be another disappointment for Gareth Southgate after Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also withdrew from his squad due to a hamstring issue. Read More Ukraine news – live: Putin hails Russian invasion at huge rallyWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
SOCCER
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson pulls out of World Indoors after quad injury recurrence

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson has pulled out of the World Indoor Championships after an injury scare.The 20-year-old, who won Olympic silver last year, was overwhelming favourite for the 800 metre title.Hodgkinson warmed up at the Stark Arena but decided not to race in Belgrade following a recurrence of a quad injury picked up earlier in January.She said: “I am in great shape so it is obviously a shame not to be competing here in Belgrade, but we decided to take this precautionary step in the best interests of the rest of the year ahead.“I’m really pleased with my indoor season...
SPORTS
The Independent

Pep Guardiola keeps faith with Manchester City players for decisive two months

Pep Guardiola insists he will not change anything as Manchester City head into the decisive final two months of the season.Guardiola’s team are in contention for a treble but, with Liverpool pushing them close in the Premier League and the other two competitions being knock-outs, there is little margin for error.City were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday, allowing Liverpool to turn up the pressure and move to within a point at the top.The manager trusts a lot with these players to try to win every competition.Pep GuardiolaBut Guardiola is backing the players that put...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wales vs Italy LIVE: Six Nations rugby latest score and updates as Garbisi kicks Italy into lead

Follow live coverage as Wales host Italy on the final weekend of the Six Nations in Cardiff.Defending champions Wales were beaten 13-9 by leaders France last time out and will be hoping to bounce back on what promises to be an emotional day for Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones. Fly-half Biggar will become the seventh Welshman to win 100 caps for his country while lock Jones adds more history to a stellar career by hitting the 150-cap landmark - a feat never previously achieved in international rugby.Italy have made two changes to the team that lost to Scotland with coach Kieran Crowley handing full-back Ange Capuozzo his first start and bringing in lock Marco Fuser. The Azzurri are bottom of the standings after losing all four of their games so far and are looking to avoid a 37th consecutive defeat in the competition.Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the Principality Stadium:
WORLD
The Independent

Andy Robertson ‘desperate to deliver’ for Liverpool after workload increases

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows Andy Robertson is “desperate to deliver” as the left-back was landed with even greater responsibility in the wake of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s absence.With the Reds’ marauding right-back, who has provided two goals and a career-best 16 assists this season, sidelined for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury, the emphasis will switch heavily to the Scotland captain on the opposite flank.While he has not been as prolific as his counterpart he was man of the match in Wednesday’s defeat of Arsenal, setting up the important second goal for Roberto Firmino.With the right side of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton ready for ‘biggest’ challenge of Man City, Ralph Hasenhuttl claims

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl would pay to go watch Manchester City play – but will have his side ready for the “biggest” challenge of tackling Pep Guardiola’s side in the FA Cup quarter-finals.While City may be facing a stern challenge from Liverpool in the Premier League title race, whatever starting XI Guardiola selects at St Mary’s on Sunday will be favourites to progress.Hasenhuttl feels he has to prepare his squad to face the best City side possible and challenged everyone to emerge stronger from the experience.“You take massive things out of his (Guardiola’s) games. When you can imagine about a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Be brave, be cool, and be aggressive – Thomas Frank backs Brentford to keep on impressing

Brentford boss Thomas Frank wants his players to continue to play like they believe they can hold their own in the Premier League when they head to Leicester on Sunday.After slumping back down the table following a run of seven defeats from eight league games, back-to-back wins over relegation rivals Norwich and Burnley have reignited their survival push.Having worked so hard to earn the right to play in the Premier League for the first time as the club returned to the top flight after 74 years, Frank challenged his team to adopt the required mindset to produced another positive outcome...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Arsenal’s pursuit of Champions League football next season sees the Gunners visit Aston Villa this afternoon.Despite a 2-0 home loss to Liverpool on Wednesday, Arsenal remain in fourth spot in the Premier League – just one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United but with two games in hand.Villa, meanwhile, were also beaten last time out as their trip to West Ham ended in a 2-1 defeat. That result saw Villa’s three-game winning run come to a halt, but they are still in the top half of the table.Follow Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE!Both Steven Gerrard’s side and Mikel Arteta’s travelling team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson withdraws from World Indoor Championships with injury scare

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson has pulled out of the World Indoor Championships after an injury scare.The 20-year-old, who won Olympic silver last year, was overwhelming favourite for the 800 metre title.Hodgkinson warmed up at the Stark Arena but decided not to race in Belgrade following a recurrence of a quad injury picked up earlier in January.She said: “I am in great shape so it is obviously a shame not to be competing here in Belgrade, but we decided to take this precautionary step in the best interests of the rest of the year ahead.“I’m really pleased with my indoor season...
SPORTS
The Independent

England need wickets – look ahead to day four of the second Test against West Indies

England will need to move fast to salvage a winning position on day four of the second Test in Barbados, after twin hundreds from Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood gave the West Indies a strong base.The tourists took just three wickets on the third day as the combination of a flatly unresponsive pitch and two committed batters shut them out for almost 68 overs.It took England 411 balls to separate Brathwaite (109no) from his vice-captain Blackwood (102) and when the moment finally came it took part-time spinner Dan Lawrence to break the resistance. The Windies will resumed on 288 for...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

553K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy