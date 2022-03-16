ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks CEO to retire after 13 years with company

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said Wednesday he will retire next month, and former CEO and company founder Howard Schultz will replace...

