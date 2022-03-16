Starbucks CEO to retire after 13 years with company

In 1996, an innovative Starbucks employee named Hannah Su decided to celebrate the chain's 25th anniversary by doing something extra special: creating an entirely new coffee beverage. According to Starbucks Stories, Su and her team worked for 10 months, developing over 30 different iterations before finally coming up with the perfect version of the delectable new concoction. The sweet, "velvety" new Caramel Macchiato was originally intended to be a limited-time offering. However, the new beverage was such a hit that the chain decided to add it to its permanent menu, and it has remained one of the most popular items at Starbucks ever since.

