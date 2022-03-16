Two in custody after Easley murder

The Pickens County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in a early Tuesday morning double shooting in Easley. 28 year old Julio Rojas of Easley was one of two people shot at a home on Eddie Avenue around 3AM Tuesday morning.

One man was taken to a hospital for treatment, but Rojas died at the scene. Easley Police with the assistance of SLED and the Pickens and Greenville County Sheriff's Offices conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of two suspects, Camdon Blaise Williams and Caleb Tre Williams. Both have been charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime and Burglary.