Bucs QB coach jokes about moment he knew Tom Brady would return

By Logan Mullen
 3 days ago

Maybe it was the way it all went down. Maybe it was the way he kept leaving the door open to return. Whatever the case, most everyone highly doubted that Tom Brady would stay retired.

His quarterback coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew pretty quickly that Brady wasn’t done yet.

After a “retirement” that lasted just over 40 days, Brady on Sunday announced he would be returning to the Bucs for the 2022 season. It came as little surprise, seeing as Brady never really appeared to dive into retired life.

Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Clyde Christensen shared a story about when he realized we hadn’t seen the last of Brady on the gridiron.

"My immediate reaction was absolute joy. Pure joy," Christensen said. "All the sudden those reports on these free agents and college kids got a lot shorter.

“I think probably the first glimpse I had that maybe he was coming back was he had been retired about three days and I FaceTimed him, and he was vacuuming his living room as we were FaceTiming. So that was probably my first glimpse, him bragging about cleaning his condo in New York because he had been working on the thing for a couple days. I think that was the first thing, I just didn’t think he was quite ready to vacuum condos and dust and clean bathrooms quite yet, I think he’s still got a little football in him. I held out hope the whole way.”

One day, Brady will call it a career for real. This winter obviously was not that time.

