ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Steve Austin releases new beer for 3:16 day. Here’s where to get it

By Nexstar Media Wire, Austin Kellerman
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Nyqn_0egl96Zp00

(NEXSTAR) – During his wrestling heyday, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was known for downing a few cold beers in the ring after battering his opponents. These days, he’s doing less battering and more brewing.

Austin, along with his partners at El Segundo Brewing Company in California, will be releasing a new lager beer on March 16. Over the last few years, the date has been dubbed “3:16 day” to honor the popular wrestler’s Austin 3:16 catchphrase.

This year, the former WWE champ is celebrating by releasing Broken Skull American Lager to a good portion of the country. The lager will be Austin’s second beer with the folks at El Segundo. His Broken Skull IPA was released in 2014 and is now available nationwide.

WWE wrestler Big E breaks neck during live ‘SmackDown’ broadcast

Austin’s latest brew is described by El Segundo as a 4.8% ABV lager brewed with 100% Contessa hops. It’s smooth with a crisp finish and is designed to deliver a classic lager flavor.

According to a map of release dates, the new beer should be available March 16 at stores in Southern California, Texas, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington DC, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Over the next couple weeks, it’ll be released in Northern California, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine.

Austin’s WrestleMania 18 opponent dies at 63

Austin is planning a beer bash release party WrestleMania weekend in Fort Worth, Texas. The March 31 event will take place at the world-famous Billy Bob’s.

Days later, Austin is scheduled to step into the ring at AT&T Stadium during night one of WrestleMania for a showdown with current WWE star Kevin Owens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FBI reposts $10,000 reward for info on Jelani Day death

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Six months after the disappearance and death of Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day, the FBI is still looking for new information that might explain what happened. The reward was initially posted in December 2021, and was part of a nationwide, coordinated, multi-platform social media campaign from the Jelani Day […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hampshire#Beer Day#New Jersey#Food Drink#Beverages#Sports#Smackdown#Contessa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police arrest bank robbery suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police arrested a suspect in a stateline bank robbery. Police were called to Advia Credit Union, 746 4th St., just after noon on Tuesday. A suspect reportedly walked up to a teller with a note demanding money. The suspect got the cash and ran away from the scene. No one […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy