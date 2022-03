It can be easy to forget that xQc was once a major player in the "Overwatch" esports scene, especially after years of "GTA" roleplay and "Valorant" streams dominating his output on Twitch. But before being booted from Dallas Fuel following repeated controversies, xQc was inextricably tied to Blizzard's beloved hero shooter, even returning to the pro scene a couple of times in the years since. And it seems as though the streamer still holds a considerable amount of cache in that world, because he's been able to get close enough to "Overwatch 2" to leak a portion of it during a recent livestream.

