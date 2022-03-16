ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football makes top 12 for 2023 4-star DL Enow Etta

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State is one of 12 programs still in the running for an elite defensive lineman prospect in the 2023 class.

Four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta revealed his top 12 schools list on Tuesday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State is joined by Michigan, Stanford, Wisconsin, Cal, USC, Utah, Florida State, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Washington.

Etta is ranked as the No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 58 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class. He hails from Colleyville, Texas.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Dl Enow Etta#Spartans#Lsu#247sports
