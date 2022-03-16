ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batman concept art shows what Deathstroke could have looked like in Ben Affleck's movie

By Amy West
 3 days ago
In The Batman, Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne faces off against the Riddler. When Ben Affleck was attached to the movie, though, his version of the DC hero was set to go toe-to-toe with Deathstroke. Now, concept artist Keith Christensen has revealed what Joe Manganiello's take on the villainous swordsman would have...

