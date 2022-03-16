Erling Haaland’s release clause expiry date revealed as Man City rush to land Dortmund superstar in bargain transfer

ERLING HAALAND’S future is set to be finalised by the end of next month – with Manchester City currently leading the race to sign him.

Reports in Germany say the Borussia Dortmund striker’s £64million release clause must be activated by April 30.

Haaland's release clause is said to expire on April 30 Credit: GETTY

The 21-year-old has netted 16 Bundesliga goals this term

That means all clubs bidding to sign him must register their intention by then – while the Norwegian must also notify his current club of his intention to leave.

Sources in Germany suggest he will make his plans clear before the end of March.

A move to the Etihad is becoming increasingly likely while Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old’s situation.

However City are pushing hardest and should know in just over six weeks if they have been successful.

Madrid are believed to be their major rivals for his signature but their priority this summer is signing Kylian Mbappe.

And that has put City firmly in the box seat as they are ready to do a deal now to bring him to England.

Former Germany international Matthias Sammer works as an external consultant for Dortmund and claimed he fainted when he saw the offer from the Prem champions.

He said: “I didn’t hear anything today, yesterday, the day before yesterday. But I know City is after him.

CHELTENHAM FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS - ALL THE LATEST DEALS FOR THE RACING THIS WEEK

“The numbers – I had whiplash! I passed out. My wife picked me up again. Accordingly, it is possible.”

Sammer, who worked with Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich, said he believes the young forward will benefit from working under him.

He said: “They will both benefit from each other. Because Pep, of course – I was able to experience him for three years – has a certain idea.

“I can also imagine dealing with a centre-forward, no question. But he will also have to learn from the centre-forward.”

Should Haaland seal a summer move to City, he is expected to ask for a release clause to be written into his contract.