ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members React to Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Split

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Sending condolences. Vanderpump Rules cast members and alums alike reacted after Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz confirmed their split.

The former couple announced their breakup in separate Instagram statements on Tuesday, March 15, after 12 years together.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you,” the Utah native, 35, wrote. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and cherish our friendship.”

The reality star concluded that although she and the Minnesota native, 39, will “be on different paths,” the Bravo personalities will “continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

In a post of his own, the former Sur bartender struggled to “capture 12 years of love in a f--king canned Instagram caption.”

The Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar cofounder wrote, “Well this sucks. … I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Not only did Schwartz reflect on experiencing the “most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible” in his social media upload, but he also posted throwback photos from their time together.

The pair began dating ahead of season 1 of the Bravo show in 2013, getting engaged two years after Vanderpump Rules began airing. Although the couple’s 2016 wedding in California was not legal due to paperwork issues, they tied the knot again in 2019 in Las Vegas.

One month before calling it quits, Schwartz exclusively told Us Weekly that it was not “too late” for himself and Maloney to start a family .

“Time will tell,” he said in February, noting that his then-partner would make an “incredible” mother. “I don’t know [when]. I love kids. We just never got around to it.”

The former model was focusing on his “plant daddy” skills for the time being, asking Us , “Is that creepy? I’ve got a green thumb now. … I’m obsessed with plants.”

Keep scrolling to see how Stassi Schroeder , Brittany Cartwright and more Pump Rules personalities sent support to Schwartz and Maloney amid their divorce news.

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian's new pool pictures have got fans all making the same joke

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to an iconic bikini selfie, and it seems she's got fans talking once again with her latest post. Taking to Insta to share a mini photoshoot from a recent nighttime swim, Kim can be seen posing in a *huge* swimming pool, and fans are all making the same joke about the pics.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

'There are children starving...' Kris Jenner is blasted for flaunting $20,000 DISH ROOM - complete with $640 Gucci teapot and $550 Hermès tableware - as Instagram users snap that she should 'put food on those plates and feed Skid Row'

Kris Jenner has come under fire for flaunting her lavish $20,000 dish room - complete with a $640 Gucci teapot and a $550 Hermès tableware - while 'children are starving' and 'people are dying.'. The businesswoman and matriarch of the well-known Kardashian family, 66, gave fans a glimpse of...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

While Teresa Giudice Approves of Gia's Boyfriend, Gia Doesn't Approve of Teresa's

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey has seen a lot of relationship problems for the married couples. Meanwhile, the relationships of the cast members' children seem to be doing just fine. Allegations about Teresa Giudice's boyfriend have continued to come up while her 21-year-old daughter, Gia, has managed to keep a steady relationship with her current beau, Christian.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Maloney
Person
Stassi Schroeder
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Reveals Text Message Exchange With Emily Simpson Claiming Heather Dubrow Mistreats Producers

Kelly Dodd is at it again. We all know that the former Real Housewives of Orange County star has it out for Heather Dubrow. They have had issues for years. But their feud significantly escalated since Kelly was ousted from the show last season. Enter Heather’s great return for season 16. It clearly did not […] The post Kelly Dodd Reveals Text Message Exchange With Emily Simpson Claiming Heather Dubrow Mistreats Producers appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Distractify

Here's an Official Ranking of the 'Sister Wives' by Net Worth

When viewers first started watching Sister Wives on TLC back in 2010, no one was truly aware of where the plural family unit was headed. These days, Kody Brown’s marriages aren’t perfectly intact the way they were when cameras started rolling over a decade ago. In fact, some viewers might argue that the only genuine marriage he has left is with Robyn, since he’s either divorced or emotionally disconnected from his other three wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tom Tom#Wedding#Friendship#Bravo
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Scott Eastwood Claims Brad Pitt Broke Up a ‘Volatile’ Moment Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Set

While reflecting on his career, Scott Eastwood claimed that he had a “volatile” experience on set with Shia LaBeouf — and Brad Pitt got involved. During an interview with Insider on Friday, February 18, Eastwood, 35, recalled a scene on David Ayer‘s 2014 war movie, Fury, where his character had to spit on LaBeouf, 35, and Pitt, 58. The Disney alum allegedly took that personally and Pitt intervened in the situation.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Shock: Ad Astra Actor Flew To Hawaii To Be With Jennifer Aniston? Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband Allegedly Knew Friends Star Was Lonely

Brad Pitt allegedly surprised Jennifer Aniston on her 53rd birthday. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still being linked to each other even if they’ve been divorced for years. In fact, their loyal fans are still hoping for the exes to get back together even though they now lead separate lives. So, when Aniston celebrated her 53rd birthday this month, it was not surprising for her fans to wish that she spent her special day with Pitt.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Breaks up for the Second Time

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have split again. Although the Season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey showed the 90 Day Fiancé alum saying 'yes' to Rusev's second proposal, Silva told Entertainment Tonight that she "hit [her] limit" with her fiancé, calling off their engagement in the days that followed. Even more so, the reality personality has closed the door on another possible reconciliation.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

103K+
Followers
14K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy