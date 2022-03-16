“Sailor Moon” Fans Will Love Maje's New Capsule Collection — See Photos

The fairy grunge trend is an aesthetic that has fostered its own online community on social media over the past few years. Thanks to the superpowers of TikTok, this specific style combination has taken wings. With the growing appreciation for throwback grunge online, it only makes sense that the style has found a counterpart in the metaphysical and superhuman. Folklore has it that grunge fairycore originated out of the pandemic, with young fashionistas altering into mystical versions of themselves. As a form of escapism, many wanted to write themselves as the main character from their favorite childhood fairytales. This longing to revisit fairy fantasies from young adolescence has manifested into dressing as grunge fairies, sometimes referred to as fairy goth.

