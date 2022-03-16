ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

“Sailor Moon” Fans Will Love Maje's New Capsule Collection — See Photos

Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sailor Moon, the staple of Japanese animation and manga, will soon be the subject of a Maje capsule collection. What can you expect? Pop and neon colors, kawaii-inspired ready-to-wear pieces, and perfectly contemporary...

www.teenvogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Kith Announces New Aaliyah Collection With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Click here to read the full article. For International Women’s Day 2002, Kith Women has released a new capsule collection paying homage to Aaliyah with a host of never-before-seen photos in partnership with her estate and photographer Robert Whitman. Proceeds from the collection will be donated to the late singer’s alma mater, Detroit School of Arts, as well as the I Support the Girls foundation that provides essential items to women experiencing homelessness, impoverishment, or distress. “Aaliyah graduated from high school with a 4.0 GPA, which now houses a recital hall named in her honor. Our goal was to uplift their...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Morning Hustle

Kith Women Releases Special Aaliyah Capsule Collection

Kith Women teamed up with the estate of the late Aaliyah for a special capsule collection released on International Women’s Day. The gear incorporates never-before-seen photos taken by Robert Whitman, and all proceeds from sales of the collection will go to two organizations: the Detroit School of Arts (Aaliyah’s high school) and the international not-for-profit I […]
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Canadian Site Trouvaille Launches Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. TORONTO — After spending a decade working for Club Monaco in New York and Holt Renfrew in Toronto, Trouvaille founder Britt Barkwell has made it her mission to offer consumers a simpler, smarter way to shop online. “Time-strapped women need help to cut through all that clutter out there online that can overwhelm them,” Barkwell said.More from WWDPhotos from the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red CarpetPhotos of Ariana DeBose's StyleRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards After helping to build Club Monaco’s inaugural editorial platform and Holt Renfrew’s social media platforms and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capsule#New Capsule Collection#Japanese
The Independent

Cardi B fans defend rapper after she shares photo of six-month-old son’s eye in response to requests to see baby

Cardi B’s fans have come to her defence after she responded to requests to show her infant son’s face by sharing a close-up photo of the baby’s eye.On Tuesday, the rapper, 29, who welcomed her second child, a son, with Offset in September 2021, shared an update about the six month old on Twitter, where she wrote: “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day.”The tweet prompted numerous requests from Cardi’s followers to share a photo of the baby, which she has not yet done.“Our baby cousin got teeth coming...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Teen Vogue

TikTok’s Viral Fairy Grunge Trend Is Inspired by “Twilight”

The fairy grunge trend is an aesthetic that has fostered its own online community on social media over the past few years. Thanks to the superpowers of TikTok, this specific style combination has taken wings. With the growing appreciation for throwback grunge online, it only makes sense that the style has found a counterpart in the metaphysical and superhuman. Folklore has it that grunge fairycore originated out of the pandemic, with young fashionistas altering into mystical versions of themselves. As a form of escapism, many wanted to write themselves as the main character from their favorite childhood fairytales. This longing to revisit fairy fantasies from young adolescence has manifested into dressing as grunge fairies, sometimes referred to as fairy goth.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Gucci’s New Women’s Day Capsule Collection Has Launched

Gucci announces the release of a new Women’s Day capsule collection to support the efforts of its CHIME FOR CHANGE initiative. The new capsule will be a limited-release collection comprised of an exclusive T-shirt and baseball cap, emphasizing a “Generation Equality” theme. Each item features a fire-red colorway with the recognizable interlocking “GG” logo modified for the drop. The emblem incorporates a black and electric blue outline, with a yellow equal sign and the phrase “CHIME” placed in the logo’s middle.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Effingham Radio

BTS Offers Up A New Collectible For Fans

There’s a new BTS collectible on the way. It’s a 7 inch statue-type piece, that looks kind of like a trophy. It’s filled with color and emblems that represent Seoul, South Korea. On the front, is the BTS logo, and above that are pink Hibiscus flowers that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

AG Springs Forward With New “AGreen” Capsule Collection

Adriano Goldschmied co-founder Yul Ku continues to keep the AG Jeans brand at fashion’s forefront with its Spring/Summer 2022 “A Green” collection. The contemporary denim company has launched a timely capsule collection that’s built around the color green, consisting of men’s and women’s separates. Spotlighting elevated leisure, green sweatshorts, lightweight v-neck sweaters and logo T-shirts fill out the new collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Digital Fashion Styling Heats Up With New Converse x Bitmoji Capsule Collection

Legendary footwear brand Converse has teamed up with Snapchat, launching a Bitmoji capsule collection. To help introduce Snap’s latest “outfit sharing” feature in the app, Converse has supplied the company with several fashion wardrobe options for users to choose from. The digital capsule includes multiple colorways of Converse’s Chuck Taylor All-Stars, chevron tees, shorts and hoodies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Teen Vogue

BLACKPINK Member Lisa’s Paris Outfits Prove She Has The Best Hats — See Photos

As far as fashion goes, BLACKPINK's Lisa is always giving us outfit inspiration. As expected, her recent trip to Paris is full of effortlessly stylish looks, each one complete with cute and cozy hats to tie it together. While we didn’t see Lisa at Paris Fashion Week this season (fellow BLACKPINK members Jennie and Jisoo held it down along the runways), she’s serving in France regardless and we're all enjoying it through her Instagram posts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Have So Many Questions After Seeing Sean Murray’s Rare Instagram Photo

While NCIS fans continue crossing their fingers that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) will return any day now, many are paying closer attention to McGee (Sean Murray) and the actor who plays him. Though viewers have followed McGee’s romance with Delilah (Margo Harshman), folks are still getting to know actor Sean Murray...
MUSIC
The Independent

Love Is Blind: Fans excited after show’s creators announce spicy new dating show The Ultimatum

Netflix has announced a forthcoming reality dating series titled The Ultimatum, from the same creators of Love Is Blind.Fans of the hit dating show were excited to hear the news, which was revealed during the Love Is Blind reunion episode that aired on Friday (4 March). Creator Chris Coelen’s new show will follow six couples on the brink of marriage. One partner, however, is much more apprehensive to say “I do” than the other. The couples will be given eight weeks to choose whether to follow through at the altar or break up. During that time, they will be...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Helen Skelton's brand new baby photo has fans all saying the same thing

Helen Skelton has taken to Instagram to share the sweetest new photo of her baby daughter, Elsie. The TV star – who shares three children with her husband Richie Myler – chose to post the image in celebration of Elsie's ten-week birthday. WATCH: Helen Skelton shares incredibly relatable...
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Welcome to Teen Vogue's New Hollywood Dinner Party

Our guests are having a hard time getting acclimated. After all, it’s been ages since they’ve been to one of these. New Hollywood Dinner Party. Our guests are having a hard time getting acclimated,. After all, it's been ages. since they've been to one of these. [jazz music]
TV & VIDEOS
Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy