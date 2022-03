An awkward defensive play need not be "dirty" to cause a fluky injury capable of spoiling a title push. Last March, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James suffered a high ankle sprain when he was undercut by Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill while chasing a loose ball. Last June, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving sprained his ankle when Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo slid underneath him as he attempted a shot in the paint. In both cases, there was no clear intent to injure by the defenders. In both cases, championship dreams were altered for good, as James wasn't able to return to full health for the playoffs and Irving didn't return at all.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO