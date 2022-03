I know it is still early in the season, but the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs are looking like a team to watch out for this year as the season progresses. During the past few years, the Lady Bulldogs have become accustomed to rocky starts on the year that typically result in a losing season. Last year, Aberdeen fell into a major slump to start the season, dropping its first eight games and only scoring one total run in those eight games.

ABERDEEN, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO