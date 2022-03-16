ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC London star Tom Aspinall thanks Tyson Fury for ‘changing his outlook’ on fighting ahead of Volkov showdown

SURGING UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall has credited Tyson Fury for changing his 'outlook' on fighting.

The Wigan warrior was one of Fury's sparring partners during the early days of his combat sports career and his brief stint in Cage Warriors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCjwe_0egl388100
British heavyweight Tom Aspinall is surging up the UFC heavyweight ranks Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xIk4_0egl388100
Wigan warrior Aspinall is a former sparring partner of WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GzziJ_0egl388100
And he's thanked the Gypsy King for the wisdom he imparted on him all those years ago Credit: REUTERS

And the lessons he learned from those wars with the Gypsy King - as well as their post-training chats - have stuck with Britain's first UFC heavyweight prospect.

During the UFC London media day, he said: "I think Tyson Fury has helped me the most mentally. Obviously, my skillset improved a lot [training with him]

"My skillset improved and my boxing improved, definitely. It brought me along skill-wise.

"But more so mentally. If Tyson Fury ever gets a watch of this, thank you. I've never actually had the chance to thank him for it.

"He has completely changed my career and the outlook that I've got on combat and fighting. Without him, I wouldn't be where I am right now.

"Because my mentality has completely changed since I trained with him. It was quite a long time ago.

"I was in my early twenties, I wasn't sure if I wanted to carry on with this sport or box or maybe stop fighting altogether.

"I wasn't sure what I wanted to do.

"He just completely changed my whole outlook on everything. So I just appreciate it."

Aspinall, 28, is days away from headlining the UFC's long-awaited return to London's O2 Arena - where he'll lock horns with Russia's Alexander Volkov.

And WBC heavyweight king Fury has sent his former sparring partner a good luck message ahead of fight night.

He said: "Hey, Tyson Fury here. I just want to wish my buddy Tom Aspinall all the best for his upcoming UFC heavyweight fight.

"Good luck, Tom. Do the business, smash his face in.

"Get up there, my boy. All the way to the motherf***ing bank, man."

